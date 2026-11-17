Dubai Airports expects a “hockey stick” recovery in air travel, and its chief executive says the regional war is not putting off visitors.

Paul Griffiths told local media on Tuesday that the airport operator could approach its “magic” 100 million mark by the end of next year and shrugged off any concern about the regional war.

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Speaking after the release of the Q3 2026 results, Griffiths said capacity is about 83 per cent restored, with “absolutely no barriers” to getting back to 100 per cent. Airline recovery is even further along, with Emirates in the 90s and “very close” to last year’s levels.

Passenger load factor stood at 74 per cent in Q3, just three percentage points below the same period last year, he added.

The regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran affected the aviation industry in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region. This has resulted in a drop in profitability among local and regional carriers.

‘Sufficiently remote’

Asked whether continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, one of Dubai’s key traffic markets in the first nine months, could derail the recovery if they last until the end of the year, Griffiths said: “I don’t think so.”

He described the conflict as “sufficiently remote” for Dubai Airports to stand by its traffic forecasts.

Griffiths said there is a growing sense of optimism and hoped that there would be a diplomatic solution to the regional issue.

‘Hockey-stick' rebound

Griffiths said he expects a repeat of the post-Covid boom.

He argued that many airlines, airports and governments took “far too dim a view” of travel’s prospects during the pandemic, retiring aircraft early and cutting staff. They were then caught out by the rebound, at a time when manufacturers’ supply chain problems made it impossible to replace capacity quickly.

Dubai, he said, was prepared. “We always believed there would be a hockey stick recovery,” he said, adding that no aircraft were retired and staff and facilities were mobilised quickly once travel resumed.

Bookings for the coming weeks are “very strong”, Griffiths said, describing Dubai as “probably the highest quality destination within reach of Europe” with the best chance of good weather in winter.

The final quarter also brings major international conferences and exhibitions, along with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.