Dubai Air Navigation Services, Sharjah DCA to exchange data and information

Parties to jointly explore technological enablers and monitoring; Dans signs another collaboration agreement to provide service to Sharjah Airport; To modernise and enhance space communication and navigation infra-structure

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 6:01 PM

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the provider of air navigation services and air traffic control for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Sharjah’s Department of Civil Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation and exchange of information and data between the two parties.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of dans; and Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, signed the MoU in Dubai.

Shaikh Sultan Abdullah Al Thani, director of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, director-general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and dans, second chief executive officer; and Ibrahim Ahli, deputy CEO of dans, were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said this MoU is signed at a time when the aviation industry is heading towards a full recovery, bringing overall economic growth to the region and it will help both parties to scale up their services to ensure the efficiency and safety to cope with the rapid growth in the navigation services.

“I am sure this MoU will lead the way to superior operational efficiency by utilising the latest technologies and international standards. It also shows how synergies can be created by collaborations between various agencies with a common goal of making the UAE the hub of aviation industry in the world,” he said.

Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah is keen to keep pace with technological developments in the aviation sector in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qassimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, as well as strengthening cooperation with various parties and partners to achieve the best results, reflecting its dis-tinguished position worldwide.

“We look forward to the abundance of expertise and knowledge ex-change through this partnership. This collaboration will also lead to unify and align the systems within Sharjah and Dubai airports, thus increasing joint coordination and raising the level of effi-ciency and safety at the airports,” he said.

“In a fast-paced sector such as the Aviation industry, investing in innovation and technology empowers us to achieve the best results. This MoU will help drive the implementa-tion of cutting-edge technology in aviation that will increase efficiency, safety and environmental efficiency of Sharjah Airport operations," Sheikh Khalid added.

Another contract was signed by Shaikh Sultan Abdullah Al Thani, director of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, and Ibrahim Ahli, deputy CEO of dans, under which dans will be providing technical services to Sharjah Airport; in addition, this will all aid in enhancing the utilisation of situational awareness.

Through this agreement, the parties have agreed to collaborate for the purpose of exploring technological enablers in accordance with the ICAO Aviation System Cluster Upgrades framework to modernize and enhance space communications and navigation infrastructure and monitoring.

The two parties will also exchange practical experiences and development of human resources in order to facilitate the implementation of the MoU.

The MoU also provides for joint activities and systems to link data to serve the public interest. Dans and Sharjah DCA will form a joint working group to supervise the implementation of the MoU.

