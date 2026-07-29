Dubai Aerospace Enterprise completes $9 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has completed its $9 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance, expanding its fleet to about 1,000 owned, managed and committed aircraft and strengthening its position among the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies.

The transaction covers the acquisition of 100 per cent of Macquarie AirFinance and its consolidated subsidiaries. The enterprise value includes changes to the company’s fleet between the deal's February announcement and its completion.

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Following the acquisition, DAE’s owned and managed aircraft are leased to more than 175 airlines across over 75 countries.

The Dubai-based group also has commitments to acquire around 150 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR and other trading counterparties.

Third-largest global lessor

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said the acquisition marked another major step in the company’s growth.

“Our current fleet size makes us the third-largest lessor globally, both by fleet value and by the number of owned and managed aircraft,” he said.

Tarapore said the expanded platform would allow DAE to offer a wider range of fleet solutions to airline customers throughout an aircraft’s lifecycle.

He added that the transaction would bring new airline customers to DAE Capital while allowing the group to expand relationships with existing clients.

Aircraft deliveries extend into 2030s

The acquisition will also deepen DAE’s relationships with Boeing and Airbus, according to the company.

Delivery positions in its aircraft order book now extend into the 2030s, giving the lessor greater flexibility to meet airlines’ fleet requirements.

DAE said its recently announced initiatives with Blackstone and Neuberger would further support its ability to provide aircraft financing and fleet solutions across different stages of the aviation cycle.

In April, DAE and Blackstone Credit & Insurance announced a long-term aviation investment programme called Equator, targeting about $1.6 billion in annual aircraft investment. The programme will build a diversified portfolio of commercial aircraft leased to airlines globally, with DAE sourcing and managing the assets.

The company was advised on the transaction by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling and KPMG.