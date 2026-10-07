Dubai adds outdoor lifestyle festival to expanding winter events calendar

Dubai is set to add a new outdoor lifestyle festival to its winter events calendar as demand for leisure, tourism and adventure-focused experiences continues to grow across the UAE.

The Motor, Outdoor & Camping Festival (MOC27) will take place from January 14 to 17, 2027, at The Sevens Stadium Grounds with the support of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Organisers say the four-day event is expected to feature more than 200 brands, 50 clubs and community groups, and over 50 activities spread across a 350,000-square-metre venue.

The launch comes as more residents and visitors seek outdoor and nature-based experiences, from camping and overlanding to cycling and hiking, creating opportunities for new large-scale events in the sector. The festival will cover areas including 4x4 vehicles, motorcycles, camping, hiking, cycling and other outdoor pursuits.

Alongside specialist activities, the event will include family attractions, children's entertainment, food zones, wellness experiences and nature-related programmes, as well as evening entertainment.

“MOC was never meant to be another car show or another desert party. It's a festival for dad, mum, son and daughter, built around the clubs and communities who live the outdoors every day,” said Justyn Cánovas, CEO and Senior Partner of JBCM Event Architects.

He added: “If visitors just watch and walk, we haven't done our job.”

Visitors will be able to take part in activities including 4x4 test drives, dirt-bike sessions and camping demonstrations. A dedicated community zone will bring together UAE-based clubs and associations involved in off-roading, motorcycling, hiking, cycling, marine activities and overlanding.

According to organisers, the event is designed to tap into growing interest in exploring destinations beyond the country's urban centres and to create a gathering point for outdoor enthusiasts and families.

“More families than ever are exploring the UAE beyond its cities, and MOC27 gives that community a home,” said John Andrew Camillo, founder and CEO of Oryx Signature. “Together with JBCM, we're building a festival that puts the UAE on the global map for family outdoor living, and one that will return every season.”

JBCM Event Architects developed the festival concept, while Oryx Signature will oversee marketing and production under a long-term partnership. Organisers said they are also working on future concepts focused on recreational vehicles and marine activities.