Dubai, Abu Dhabi, RAK rank in top 10 of branded residences: Savills report

Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi have been ranked as the world’s top 10 cities for branded residences in Savills Branded Residences Annual Report 2026–2027, with Dubai ranking first.

Branded residences are properties that are tied with a well-known brand, like Bingatti’s Bugatti Residences or the more recent Shahrukhz Residences by Danube.

Dubai ranks as the world’s leading city for branded residences, while Ras Al Khaimah ranks third, Cairo fifth and Abu Dhabi eighth, according to the Savills report. The UAE ranks second globally at country level, behind the United States.

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The emirate had 184 branded residence developments as of October, according to a Global Branded Residences report, with 68 finished projects and 116 still in the works. Countrywide, the UAE has 75 completed branded residence projects while 185 are still being developed, including in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Similarly, the independent real estate consultancy Knight Frank has crowned Dubai as the world’s largest market for branded residences, with the UAE accounting for 19 per cent of global development pipeline.

GCC largest pipeline of branded residences

Overall in the region, the GCC has 99 completed branded residential projects and a further 251 in the pipeline, the largest pipeline among the sub-regions compared in the Savills report. Growth remains heavily anchored by the UAE, although Saudi Arabia also features among the world’s leading markets for completed and planned schemes.

With more branded residence projects coming up, Andrew Cummings, head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said that a recognised name alone will not suffice.

“Buyers will look closely at the quality of the homes, the services provided and the ongoing costs of ownership,” he said. “Matching the brand to the location and delivering a consistent residential experience will be central to the sector’s long-term success.”

51% projected growth in MENA

Across the wider Middle East and Africa, branded residential supply is projected to grow by 51 per cent by the end of 2026, compared with projected global growth of 24 per cent. This assumes projects scheduled for completion are delivered on time.

Over the longer term, the report identifies the Middle East and Africa as the fastest-growing major region, with supply projected to increase by 255 per cent from its 2026 base to 2040. Based on the current pipeline, the region is expected to account for 23 per cent of global supply by 2040, close to Asia Pacific’s projected 24 per cent share.