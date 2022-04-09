Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain Dh22b during first week of Ramadan

Al Dahbashi brings to his new role 17 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations.
Business1 day ago
Abu Dhabi and Dubai twin bourses rallied for the second consecutive session, as investor sentiments continued to improve, driven by optimistic economic outlook.
The two markets gained a combined Dh22 billion during the first week of Ramadan, with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) breaking the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.
Dubai's main share index followed suit, advancing 0.74 pct to 3,541.6 pts following 5,251 transactions worth Dh520.5 million. — Wam
Al Dahbashi brings to his new role 17 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations.
Business1 day ago
The central bank projected the economy to expand 7.2 per cent for the 2022-23 financial year, compared with a previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.
Business1 day ago
Three of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies will issue preferential shares to IHC
Business1 day ago
Renewed economic licenses increased to 83,484, growing by 15.8 per cent, from 72,070 in 2020, a clear indication of continued post-pandemic recovery, growth, and development.
Business1 day ago
NFT profile pictures can come in many price points, ranging from a few dollars to millions
Business1 day ago
The business environment in the UAE has continued to strengthen based on factors that are most important to investors, including growing technological and innovation capabilities.
Business1 day ago
The forex industry executives expect rupee will remain under pressure and likely to weaken further
Business1 day ago
As the world’s largest reputation database with over 20 years of data, the RepTrak Platform compares companies across different industries worldwide, by analysing millions of perception and sentiment data points from online surveys.
Business1 day ago