Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain Dh22b during first week of Ramadan

Wam file photo

ADX crossed the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.

By WAM Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:44 PM

Abu Dhabi and Dubai twin bourses rallied for the second consecutive session, as investor sentiments continued to improve, driven by optimistic economic outlook.

The two markets gained a combined Dh22 billion during the first week of Ramadan, with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) breaking the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.

Dubai's main share index followed suit, advancing 0.74 pct to 3,541.6 pts following 5,251 transactions worth Dh520.5 million. — Wam