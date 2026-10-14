Dubai, Abu Dhabi emerge as top magnets for next-generation global wealth

As the world’s wealthy prepare for an unprecedented transfer of assets to younger generations, the UAE is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi ranking among the world’s top 10 destinations for attracting and retaining next-generation wealth.

New research from Savills places Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the global top 10 of its Next-Generation Wealth Hubs Index, which assesses more than 100 destinations on factors including business conditions, governance, connectivity, wealth management, taxation and lifestyle. The ranking comes as an estimated $84 trillion is expected to change hands between generations over the next two decades.

The report argues that wealth is increasingly being controlled by a younger generation that is more internationally mobile and digitally connected than previous generations, prompting a rethink of where affluent individuals choose to live, work and invest.

“An estimated $84 trillion is expected to transfer between generations over the next two decades,” said Kelcie Sellers, associate director of world research at Savills. “As this wealth passes to a younger, more globally mobile and digitally connected generation, priorities are evolving, with lifestyle, education, wellness, and personal values increasingly influencing where they choose to live, invest and establish their business.”

The findings reflect the UAE’s growing appeal as a hub for globally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and family offices. According to the report, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi combine favourable tax environments, business-friendly policies and major infrastructure investment with a strong luxury and lifestyle offering.

Dubai’s position is supported by its entrepreneurial ecosystem, international connectivity and lifestyle credentials, while Abu Dhabi is gaining attention through its expanding financial centre, growing family office community and economic diversification efforts.

Rachael Kennerley, director of research at Savills Middle East, said: “Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s place in the global top 10 reflects how the UAE’s proposition has evolved to meet the priorities of the next generation of wealth.” She added that Dubai continues to attract international talent and capital, while Abu Dhabi’s growing financial centre and family office sector are strengthening the region’s wealth-management ecosystem.

The report also highlights succession planning as a growing priority across the Gulf. “Across the GCC, succession planning is becoming more prominent, with families placing greater focus on governance, next-generation involvement and the long-term deployment of capital within the region,” Kennerley said.

Globally, New York topped the rankings, followed by Miami, London, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Singapore was the highest-ranked Asia-Pacific city, while London led Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dubai and Abu Dhabi joined Monaco as the region’s standout wealth destinations.

Looking ahead, Savills expects the UAE to remain a key destination as wealthy individuals place increasing emphasis on quality of life, privacy, education, wellness and global connectivity when deciding where to deploy capital. Those changing preferences are also fuelling demand for branded residences, wellness-focused developments and turnkey homes that suit internationally mobile buyers.