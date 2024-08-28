Dubai, Abu Dhabi are top global spots for executive nomads

Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most livable cities, combined with its reputation as a leading global business hub, has seen it named the top destination on the planet for executive nomads. — Flle photo

Dubai has retained its lead position, for the second consecutive year, while Abu Dhabi moved to second place, up from fourth last year, in the latest Savills Executive Nomad Index launched on Wednesday.

With this, the UAE taking the top two spots on the index, The Savills Executive Nomad Index that ranks 25 destinations for long-term remote workers.

Executive nomads either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, are already part of a large economic bloc that allows free movement of people for living or work. They offer favourable climates year-round, a high quality of life and have established prime residential markets, Savills said in a report.

Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most livable cities, combined with its reputation as a leading global business hub, has seen it named the top destination on the planet for executive nomads, according to analysts. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer high living standards, luxury lifestyle and ultra-modern infrastructure. With the virtual working programme, the UAE cities are wooing remote workers with a hassle-free visa process and an ultra-modern lifestyle befitting the burgeoning digital nomad population – professionals who leverage technology to work remotely from anywhere in the world. Dubai's one-year visa offers them a chance to experience a vibrant city while seamlessly continuing their careers

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank highly in several categories. However, Dubai has a large advantage in the air connectivity which places it ahead of Abu Dhabi overall. Dubai International, its main airport, is the world’s busiest for international passenger traffic. The recently announced Al Makthoum airport expansion in Dubai will make it the largest airport in the world upon completion, Savills report said.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi are incredibly appealing to executive nomads, because they offer everything you need to thrive both personally and professionally, from modern infrastructure to high quality of life,” says Andrew Cummings, head of Residential Agency - Middle East at Savills.

“While these cities are well known for their tourist attractions and luxury hotels, there is much more to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We’ve seen a real focus on creating a lively business environment where there are plenty of opportunities to grow, build networks and make lifelong connections,” adds Andrew.

Cities with beachside access continue to outperform in the top 10 led by Málaga (3rd), Miami (4th), Lisbon (5th), Barcelona (6th) and Palma (7th).

“The more common digital nomad is symbolised by the young backpacker; however, executive nomads tend to be older and more likely travel with family in tow,” explains Kelcie Sellers, associate director, Savills World Research. “This places a greater emphasis on the quality of life aspects that these top international locations can provide, such as safety and access to healthcare or education facilities. For these individuals, both physical networking and digital connectivity are important and must be accounted for. “Executive nomads are more likely to rent, and put an emphasis on extra space and proximity to local amenities. Prime rents have risen, on average, by 5.0 per cent in the last year across the 25 locations monitored in the Savills index, with some urban markets seeing increases of more than 15 per cent,” said Sellers. New entrants to the 2024 index include Palermo (22nd) and Cape Town (17th). The Sicilian capital has a rich heritage and a long history. It is the most affordable major prime rental market in Italy, with prime rents up to 70 per cent lower than Florence, for example. South Africa introduced its Digital Nomad Visa programme in May 2024 and Cape Town stands to benefit as a key destination for these travellers and business people in the global south. Also new to the 2024 Index are, the Caribbean island of Grenada (11th), Bali (12th) and Costa Rican capital San José, the first Central American destination to be included in the Savills Index taking 13th place.

