E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 386 new jobs created by firms in DWTCA Free Zone

In 2024, DWTCA officially extended its Free Zone jurisdiction to include the iconic sustainable project, One Za'abeel

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 4:54 PM

Companies at the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) Free Zone created 386 new jobs in the first half of this year, taking the total to 8,223, an increase of 5 per cent.

The number of tenants in the free zone recorded significant year-on-year growth, up 21 per cent to 2,735 tenants at the end of the first half of 2024, up from 2,259 in H1 2023.


The number of registered companies in DWTCA also rose, up 19 per cent on the same period last year to reach 2,818 in H1 2024, an increase from 2,366 companies at the mid-point of 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


“Our dedication to providing a dynamic and business-friendly environment has resulted in significant benefits for the enterprises operating within our jurisdiction,” said Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC.

In H1 2024, DWTCA officially extended its Free Zone jurisdiction to include One Za’abeel, the iconic sustainable project developed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

The addition of One Za’abeel increased the Free Zone’s rental space while granting companies and organisations within the landmark mixed-use development access to a host of advantages provided by DWTCA, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, exemption from customs duties, dual-licensing opportunities, zero per cent corporate tax, simplified procedures for visas and permits, and a wide range of flexible office solutions.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from Business