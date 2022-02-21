DTTAG appoints Al Rais honorary chairman of group

The contribution of women to science is vital as nations work to build a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive world, experts say
Dubai Travel and Tour Agents Group (DTTAG) has appointed Mohamed Jassim Al Rais as its honorary chairman effective February 2022.
Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, who is also the deputy managing director of Al Rais Travel and Shipping Agencies (Al Rais Group), has an extensive experience in the travel and tourism industry. And spearheads the strategic direction and growth plan of his organisation.
“Mohamed is a highly respected individual and is very actively involved in managing and running Al Rais Travel and Shipping Agencies. His experience and network will be an asset to DTTAG and we look forward to working with him in the near future,” said Asim Arshad, president of DTTAG.
Al Rais is a young dynamic Emirati, who completed his graduation from American University, Sharjah, in 2006. His initial introduction to the Al Rais Group of Companies was made in 2002 through a management development program. In 2008, he was given a leadership role in Al Rais Holidays, Al Rais Online Services and Al Rais Rent — a car company.
