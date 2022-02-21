DTTAG appoints Al Rais honorary chairman of group

Mohamed Jassim Al Rais. — Supplied photo

Al Rais has an extensive experience in the travel and tourism industry and spearheads the strategic direction and growth plan of his organisation.

Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:47 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:49 PM

Dubai Travel and Tour Agents Group (DTTAG) has appointed Mohamed Jassim Al Rais as its honorary chairman effective February 2022.

“Mohamed is a highly respected individual and is very actively involved in managing and running Al Rais Travel and Shipping Agencies. His experience and network will be an asset to DTTAG and we look forward to working with him in the near future,” said Asim Arshad, president of DTTAG.

Al Rais is a young dynamic Emirati, who completed his graduation from American University, Sharjah, in 2006. His initial introduction to the Al Rais Group of Companies was made in 2002 through a management development program. In 2008, he was given a leadership role in Al Rais Holidays, Al Rais Online Services and Al Rais Rent — a car company.

