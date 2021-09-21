Drydocks World announces development of 'South Yard'
Drydocks World has announced the development of 'South Yard' facility, its latest project aimed at increasing its fabrication capacity equipped with new technologies to offer improved services to its clients.
The firm, a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas and energy sectors, is building a dedicated facility for new building projects comprising 70,000sqm area.
The 'South Yard' will be a world-class yard featuring cutting-edge equipment, a much leaner execution process and a completely new load-out facility for heavy structures which is expected to appeal to O&G and renewable energy clients.
Drydocks World is focused on efficiency improvements whilst maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality standards. The 'South Yard' facility will support that strategy by developing specific infrastructure to realise the future project pipeline thereby enabling competitive advantages in the region and globally.
Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "We are very excited by the plans we have for our South Yard facility as we believe there are a number of firms in the market looking for this kind of dedicated area offering specialist facilities and technology. We are confident it will play a vital role in attracting new strategic partnerships, gaining more value from operational costs and improving profitability, all of which are directly proportional to the high HSSE standards, smarter logistics, leaner execution, improved fabrication material flows and safer operations."
Mohammed Al Muallem, EVP of DP World, said: "Drydocks World shipyard has set ambitious targets to increase its production capacity and operational efficiency. It is currently working towards achieving these goals by developing existing facilities and raising their performance through the use of smart technology adoption and leading engineering practices."
Wam
