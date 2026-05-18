Drone deliveries set to expand in Dubai as Sobha Realty, Keeta sign deal

Drone deliveries in Dubai are set to become more widespread after Sobha Realty signed an agreement with Keeta Drone for air delivery services across its communities.

Dr Mao, president of Keeta Drone, said the aim is to support communities that stand for quality, precision and long-term thinking.

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“We are laying the foundation of what the future of urban living in the UAE looks like. We look forward to bringing this vision to life for their residents across 2026 and beyond,” he said.

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, said the company’s backward integration model allows it to integrate advanced technologies with precision, safety and long-term scalability.

“We are taking a decisive step towards building self-sustained, future-ready communities where innovation, sustainability and convenience are seamlessly embedded into the resident experience. This is the next frontier of smart living,” he said.

“The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is pleased to support the responsible advancement of air deliveries by Keeta Drone within the integrated community of Sobha Hartland, reflecting our commitment to embracing innovation that is beneficial to the city’s future mobility ecosystem in Dubai,” said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, director-general of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The two companies also plan to explore opportunities beyond the UAE.

Last week, Dubai Municipality also announced that visitors to Dubai’s parks, beaches and other public spaces will soon be able to receive food and other items via drone delivery after it teamed up with Keeta Drone.

The first drone delivery trials are expected to launch later this year at selected parks and beaches, after which the service will gradually roll out across the city.