Dream Journey wins award for Best Safari Operator in Middle East

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 8:03 PM

The company was also awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the TripAdvisor website.

Syed Hasnain Haider, Managing Director of Dream Journey Tourism.

Dream Journey Tourism won the award for Best Safari Operator in the Middle East by travelers' choice and presented by Viator Experience Award in 2022.

Syed Hasnain Haider, Managing Director of Dream Journey Tourism, said: “We are pleased to receive this award, which was the result of our exceptional services, and which qualified us to get excellent reviews and feedback from our customers, making us one of the best tourism companies in Dubai.”

In 2015-2019, Dream Journey was also awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the TripAdvisor website, one of the most prestigious awards that take care of quality for a positive traveller experience.

Dream Journey is the first tourism company to offer multi-time tours with multiple variations of desert safari, including a 4-hour desert safari to its customers.

Haider said: "We recognise that every customer has unique needs, and to maintain our top-notch service, we offer a step-by-step plan to our customers to ensure that every detail is taken into account. We ensure that everything is simple, safe, and enjoyable for the customer from arrival to departure from the destination.”

The managing director also mentioned that their travel advisers are skilled in providing appropriate information and recommendations based on their client's preferences. Its employees are always cautious and sensitive to customers' needs, whether they are dealing with a large group or a single individual.

Dubai Safari is a unique and different experience from all the tourist and entertainment environments in Dubai. The emirate also comes with the best desert safari experiences you can make to discover another aspect of Dubai's splendor and charm, away from luxury products.

Haider said: "Safari comes as a complement to the tourist demand in Dubai, which enjoys high hospitality. The city has established many recreational centers for tourists as well as locals. With shopping malls in Dubai, gardens, parks, museums, desert safari, light and sound show, and exciting tours.”

Dubai is known for its wealth, impressive and innovative buildings, architecture, and shopping, and in the 2022 Travelers Choice Awards from TripAdvisor, Dubai has been named the most popular destination. It took first place because of its unique mix of contemporary culture with heritage and adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment. — business@khaleejtimes.com