Dr. Sheikha Ayesha bint Saud Al Qassimi joins women founders for The Wealth Room in Dubai

The invitation-only gathering, created by Era Of You founder Ellen Mannaert, brought together approximately 50 women from Dubai, Amsterdam, London, and beyond.

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Dr. Sheikha Ayesha bint Saud Al Qassimi joined women founders at The Wealth Room, an invitation-only gathering created by Ellen Mannaert, Founder of Era Of You and Creator of The Wealth Room. Hosted by Era Of You, the community for women founders, the gathering brought together approximately 50 women from Dubai, Amsterdam, London, and beyond.

Held at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on September 25, the invitation-only gathering brought together approximately 50 women from Dubai, Amsterdam, London and beyond.

For the organisers, the presence of Dr Sheikha Ayesha bint Saud Al Qassimi was particularly meaningful. Her decision to attend and acknowledge the importance of creating a space where women can speak openly about wealth, equity, ownership and financial knowledge gave the initiative a significant moment of recognition.

A room created for conversations that matter

The Wealth Room was created around a simple premise: women who are building businesses need more than inspiration. They need knowledge. They need access. They need the confidence to ask difficult questions about money, ownership and investment. And they need environments where experience can be shared openly between women at different stages of their entrepreneurial journeys.

The conversations inside the room moved beyond the familiar language of ambition and success. Women discussed what it actually means to raise capital, how equity works, what dilution can mean for founders, how ownership can change as a company grows, and the importance of understanding the legal and financial structures surrounding wealth.

The emphasis was not on theory, but on the practical realities that entrepreneurs encounter when they begin scaling businesses, working with investors and making decisions that can have long-term implications for what they have built.

Founded by Ellen Mannaert

The Wealth Room was created by Ellen Mannaert, entrepreneur, investor and founder of Era of You, an invitation-only community created for women founders.

Mannaert established Era of You around the belief that women building businesses should not have to navigate growth alone. For her, the purpose of The Wealth Room was not to create another networking event, but to create a space where women could become more comfortable discussing the subjects that directly affect the future of their businesses and their personal wealth.

“The panel discussions were essential. Not because anyone needed motivation to build. They’re already building. What we needed was comfort - comfort with the real conversation,” Mannaert said.

“That means being comfortable asking about equity, understanding what you are giving up, understanding how to structure a company so wealth stays in your hands, and being willing to mentor the next woman and say: here’s what I know, here’s what you need to know, and here’s how we open doors for each other.”

From building businesses to building lasting wealth

The conversations reflected a wider shift taking place among women entrepreneurs in the Gulf and internationally. As more women establish companies, raise capital and expand into new markets, the conversation is increasingly moving from simply building a business to understanding what happens to ownership and wealth as that business grows.

The Wealth Room created space for those questions. Participants explored the realities of fundraising and investment, the importance of understanding cap tables and dilution, and the role that appropriate legal and corporate structures can play in protecting what founders create. Equally important was the exchange of experience.

Women who have already navigated these challenges were able to share knowledge with others who are earlier in their journey - reinforcing the idea that access to information can become a form of capital in itself.

Why Dr Sheikha Ayesha’s presence mattered

The presence of Dr Sheikha Ayesha bint Saud Al Qassimi brought an additional dimension to the gathering. Her participation and acknowledgement of the importance of the initiative underscored the relevance of creating spaces where women can have serious conversations about wealth, ownership and opportunity.

For Mannaert, that recognition was deeply appreciated. “We are so grateful to Her Highness for believing in this, for showing up and for making the statement that this conversation matters,” she said.

The message of the afternoon was ultimately larger than one event: building wealth is not only about what one woman can achieve individually. It is also about what happens when knowledge is shared, doors are opened and women support other women in navigating the complexities of building something that lasts.

Dubai is only the beginning

The first Wealth Room took place in Dubai, but the initiative is intended to extend beyond the UAE. Future gatherings are being developed in London and Miami, with the broader ambition of creating an international network of women founders who can exchange knowledge, experience and access across markets.

For Era of You, the Wealth Room represents one expression of a larger community built around meaningful connection, mentorship and knowledge. The next chapter is already taking shape.

Join Era of You

Women founders interested in learning more about Era Of You and future Wealth Room gatherings can find more information through the community’s official channels.

Era of You

An invitation-only community for women founders focused on knowledge, mentorship, access and building lasting businesses.

Website: era-ofyou.com

Instagram: @eraofyou.official

Media enquiries: info@era-ofyou.com