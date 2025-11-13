  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB clear.png27.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Dr. Muna Tahlak concludes term as President of the International Hospital Federation

Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has concluded her term as President of the IHF after becoming the first Arab woman to hold the position in 2023

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

Top Stories

'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

Bold or bizarre? UAE influencers react to Apple's iPhone pocket

Bold or bizarre? UAE influencers react to Apple's iPhone pocket

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Dr. Muna Tahlak recently concluded term as President of the International Hospital Federation.

Her presidency concluded during the 48th World Hospital Congress in Geneva, inaugurated by Dr. Tahlak and attended by Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Recommended For You

Resura Real Estate launches advisory-led investment model to protect international buyers in the UAE

Resura Real Estate launches advisory-led investment model to protect international buyers in the UAE

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

AD Ports group charts course for hybrid human-AI workforce

AD Ports group charts course for hybrid human-AI workforce

Delhi blast: Red car allegedly linked to prime suspect rounded up by police

Delhi blast: Red car allegedly linked to prime suspect rounded up by police

 

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Tahlak guided the Federation through a period of growth, expanding collaboration with global health organisations and furthering its mission to advance healthcare management and quality worldwide.

Highlighting the significance of Dr. Tahlak’s presidency, Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali said: “Dr. Muna Tahlak’s leadership of the International Hospital Federation marked a defining milestone for Emirati women, showcasing their active role in shaping the future of the global healthcare sector. Her achievements reflect the continued support of the UAE’s leadership, which empowers national talent to lead with impact on both local and international levels.” 

He added: “During her tenure, Dr. Tahlak built bridges of cooperation with global health organisations, expanding dialogue around healthcare quality. Her accomplishments reinforce the presence of Emirati women in decision-making positions.”

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “We take great pride in the achievements of Dr. Muna Tahlak during her presidency of the IHF. As the first Emirati and Arab woman to hold this key role, she set an inspiring example of leadership, advancing the UAE’s representation on the world stage.”

Dr. Muna Tahlak said: “It has been an honour to serve as President of the International Hospital Federation, an opportunity made possible by our leadership, whose support empowers Emirati women to excel globally and contribute meaningfully across various sectors, particularly in healthcare.”

She added: “I extend my sincere gratitude to the IHF team for their support throughout my tenure, which was instrumental in advancing the Federation’s global impact.”