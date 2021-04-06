Dr. Linen to address hygiene and comfort needs of ME hospitality industry

Launched by Dubai-based Rent-A-Towel, Dr. Linen is a alternative to the standard 100 per cent cotton based linen traditionally used by commercial real estate.

Rent-A-Towel, a Dubai-based linen rental concept for the hospitality industry, has announced the launch of Dr. Linen, its premium, eco-friendly, unfavourable for bacterial growth, and comfort-driven, range of bed and bath linen.

The Dr. Linen range has been developed to specifically address the needs of the hospitality industry, as it reopens for business in the new normal, with a focus on balancing hygiene, comfort, durability, and ROI, while minimising impact on the environment.

Rent-A-Towel is a globally established name in the commercial linen rental business, with wide know-how of hospitality industry needs, and an extensive client network.

Dr. Linen products will be available to hotels, hotel apartments, hospitals, spas, beach clubs, golf clubs, fitness centres, and other commercial hospitality establishments in the UAE, and the wider region.

Narayanan Raghavan, CEO at Dr. Linen and Rent-A-Towel, believes the timing for the launch is ideal, given the relevance of the product range for hospitality operations in the new normal, and to address the huge linen requirement, for the new hotel projects being launched in Dubai, for the World Expo.

“Increased guests expectations in terms of hygiene, reduced operating budgets for hotels, general ROI concerns owing to the pandemic lockdowns, and stricter hygiene compliance requirements issued by government authorities, are some of the challenges the industry is facing on a daily basis”, says Narayanan. “Coupled with this is a growing demand for visible sustainability measures, without compromising on customer comfort or experience. Dr. Linen delivers on all counts”.

As a first-of-its kind product, Dr. Linen offers a host of benefits for commercial linen usage in the post-pandemic era, by using a blend that includes Tencel branded lyocell fibers. From reducing environmental impact, in comparison to conventional products like cotton, and offering better performance, aesthetics, and comfort, the range is a winner for the hospitality industry.

“Today consumers want to be sure their purchases will not harm the environment – while also seeking style and comfort”, says Avinash Mane, Commercial Head for Lenzing fibers in South Asia & Middle East.

“Tencel fibers are unfavourable for bacterial growth, due to their unique moisture management capability. Moisture evaporates quicker than in standard cotton, keeping linen dry and hygienic, while retaining comfort & softness, even after multiple washes”.

“To add to these benefits, the product helps reduce water usage, and save the environment. With their botanic origin, low environmental impact of production, energy saved during processing, and eventual biodegradability on disposal, Tencel fibers exemplify sustainability in the textile industry,” Avinash adds.

Narayanan believes hotels and hospitals are actively looking for a linen alternative like Dr. Linen, which assures hygiene and comfort for guests, while remaining profitable and sustainable. “Given the environmental impact of the hospitality industry, progressive hotels and players are building sustainability into their core operational objectives. Lenzing has set benchmarks for sustainable fibres, and we felt their application for commercial linen could help the industry greatly reduce its carbon footprint”, Narayanan elaborates.

Hotels & commercial hospitality centres can also save further on operational costs, by outsourcing non-core activities like linen management to a model such as Rent-A-Towel, while still being assured of the best in hygiene and durability, with premium products like Dr. LinenTM. This model helps hoteliers avoid the capital expenditure needed to purchase their linen, in the current market.

“We are very happy and excited about this partnership, and certain that we can address the growing needs of the Middle East hospitality market”, Avinash adds. “We also appreciate the vision, commitment and efficiency of the Dr. Linen team, as well as their end-to-end production capabilities, from spinning and weaving, to processing and finishing”.

The production of the range is already underway and range will be available for commercial use within the next two months. “Dr. Linen range of sustainable, and microbial-resistant bed and bath linen, has been designed as a solution for hospitality businesses looking to simplify operations, reduce operating costs, while renewing customer confidence, and enhancing their user experience”, concludes Narayanan.

— business@khaleejtimes.com