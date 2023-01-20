UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

DP World's Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone win accolades at The Business Tabloid Awards

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 5:45 PM

From DP World UAE, Ahmed Badri, Senior Manager - General Cargo & RORO, received the "Best Port Operator” award on behalf of Jebel Ali Port; and Hamad Al Sayegh, Head of Strategic Accounts, received the “Best Integrated Free Zone” award on behalf of Jafza.

Ahmed Badri, Senior Manager - General Cargo &amp; RORO, received the 'Best Port Operator” award on behalf of Jebel Ali Port. - Supplied photo
Ahmed Badri, Senior Manager - General Cargo & RORO, received the "Best Port Operator” award on behalf of Jebel Ali Port. - Supplied photo
Hamad Al Sayegh, Head of Strategic Accounts, received the “Best Integrated Free Zone” award on behalf of Jafza. - Supplied photo
Hamad Al Sayegh, Head of Strategic Accounts, received the “Best Integrated Free Zone” award on behalf of Jafza. - Supplied photo
A Staff Reporter

More news from Business
UAE, WEF sign partnership agreements

Business

UAE, WEF sign partnership agreements

The agreements were signed during a high-level meeting between Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and president, on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting

Business