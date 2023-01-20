DP World's Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone win accolades at The Business Tabloid Awards

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 5:45 PM

From DP World UAE, Ahmed Badri, Senior Manager - General Cargo & RORO, received the "Best Port Operator” award on behalf of Jebel Ali Port; and Hamad Al Sayegh, Head of Strategic Accounts, received the “Best Integrated Free Zone” award on behalf of Jafza.

Ahmed Badri, Senior Manager - General Cargo & RORO, received the "Best Port Operator” award on behalf of Jebel Ali Port. - Supplied photo