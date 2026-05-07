DP World launches war-risk cargo insurance to shield Gulf trade flows

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DP World⁠ has launched a first-of-its-kind cargo war-risk insurance solution aimed at protecting businesses from mounting disruption across Middle East trade routes, as geopolitical tensions, shipping instability and soaring insurance costs continue to pressure global supply chains.

The move comes amid prolonged uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea shipping corridors, where conflict-related risks have sharply increased freight rates, insurance premiums and operational disruptions for companies dependent on Gulf trade routes.

Industry analysts say the initiative could provide significant relief to importers, exporters and logistics operators because traditional cargo insurance policies have increasingly failed to address the complexities of modern supply-chain disruptions.

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Unlike conventional cargo insurance, which usually covers only a single stage of a shipment’s journey, DP World’s new programme provides continuous end-to-end protection from ocean or air transit through to port storage and inland transportation.

The solution covers physical loss or damage arising from war-related risks, including conflict, civil unrest, seizure and derelict weapons, with valid claims settled without deductibles.

Available to all businesses trading in or through the Middle East, the programme is designed to support supply-chain continuity across key regional trade corridors, including the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea and surrounding inland routes.

The launch highlights how rapidly changing geopolitical conditions are forcing businesses to rethink supply-chain risk management as traditional insurance structures struggle to keep pace with evolving trade realities.

For many companies operating in the Gulf, the biggest challenge has not simply been rising shipping costs, but gaps in insurance protection once cargo leaves vessels and enters ports, warehouses or inland transport networks.

Under conventional insurance arrangements, coverage often applies only during ocean transit, leaving cargo owners exposed during temporary storage or overland transportation.

This vulnerability has become increasingly significant in recent months as shipping disruptions forced companies to reroute cargo, extend storage periods and redesign logistics operations to avoid conflict-prone areas.

“Supply chains don’t stop at the port or the shoreline, and neither should insurance,” said Yuvraj Narayan, group chief executive of DP World.

“For the first time, cargo owners can access a single policy that protects goods across the entire journey, even in high-risk environments, helping keep trade moving when it matters most,” he said.

DP World said the programme closes these gaps by offering a unified policy structure covering the entire cargo journey, including automatic port storage protection for up to 14 days.

The company has also leveraged its scale and global insurance relationships to secure pricing that is significantly more competitive than prevailing war-risk premiums, which have surged sharply since tensions escalated across Gulf shipping lanes.

Analysts say this could prove particularly important for businesses operating on tight margins or handling high-value shipments vulnerable to prolonged delays and elevated insurance costs.

The programme offers coverage limits of up to $400 million per shipment and up to $1 million per inland movement, allowing businesses to protect large cargo volumes moving through regional trade corridors.

Companies can also opt for standalone ocean, air or inland transport coverage depending on operational requirements.

DP World illustrated the programme using a typical shipment moving from Asia into Jebel Ali before onward inland delivery.

Under traditional insurance structures, coverage would generally end once the cargo is discharged at port, potentially leaving gaps during storage and land transportation.

Under the new solution, however, the shipment remains continuously insured throughout the entire journey under a single policy framework.

Industry observers say the initiative reflects a broader transformation taking place across the global logistics sector, where infrastructure operators are increasingly moving beyond traditional transport services to offer integrated risk-management and supply-chain resilience solutions.

The shipping and logistics industry has come under severe pressure over the past year as geopolitical conflicts, rerouting risks and maritime security concerns disrupted some of the world’s busiest trade routes.

War-risk insurance premiums for vessels operating near conflict zones have risen sharply, while some insurers have reduced coverage availability or imposed stricter terms for shipments entering high-risk regions.

This has created growing uncertainty for businesses dependent on Gulf trade flows, particularly those handling food, industrial materials, consumer goods and high-value manufactured products.

Analysts say the new solution strengthens Dubai’s position as a global logistics and trade hub capable of supporting commerce even during periods of heightened geopolitical instability.

By combining logistics infrastructure with integrated financial protection, DP World is positioning itself as an end-to-end supply-chain partner rather than merely a port and terminal operator.

As geopolitical volatility increasingly reshapes global commerce, industry experts believe integrated logistics and insurance solutions such as this could become an essential part of international trade operations, particularly across strategically sensitive shipping corridors.