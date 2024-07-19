DP World, Turkish Evyap Group forge new logistics hub

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 2:23 PM

DP World and Evyap Group have completed a strategic merger, bringing together the strengths of two major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub that will elevate Türkiye's pivotal role in global trade.

The completion follows regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority.

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58% stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42% share of DP World Yarımca.

The rebranding will introduce 'DP World Evyap Yarımca' and 'DP World Evyap Körfez' as the new names for these key maritime gateways.

DP World Evyap will help meet the increasing demand for sophisticated logistics in the region, boost Türkiye's export and import volumes, open up the growth of new sectors and strengthen the country's growing status as a major hub in international supply chains.

The merger will produce a combined 2,088 metres of berthing space, and will allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals. Total annual container handling capacity will also exceed 2 million TEUs, and the integrated operation expands to include project and heavy lift cargo services.