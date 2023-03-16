DP World posts 58.9%revenue growth in 2022

Khaled Al Hammadi to lead CBD's retail banking programme as general manager of Personal Banking Group; Sultan Al Mahmood to oversee all aspects of CBD Human Resources function
DP World Limited on Thursday announced that its annual revenue surged 58.9 per cent on reported basis to Dh62.89 billion ($17.12 billion) last year due to acquisitions and solid performance of Ports and Terminals, and Marine Services.
In a statement to Emirates News Agency (Wam), DP World announced that revenue increased by Dh23.31 billion ($6.349 billion) to Dh62.89 billion ($17.127 billion).
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 31 per cent to Dh18.41 billion ($5.014 billion) with adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.3 per cent.
The company reported that containerised revenue increased by 12.1 per cent, driven by higher demand for ancillary container services. Like-for-like non-containerised revenue is up 18.3 per cent, with a strong performance from “Unifeeder” due to improved average freight rates.
DP World also reported that Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31 per cent to Dh18.41 billion ($5.014 billion) on strong revenue growth, and EBITDA margin for the year stood at 29.3 per cent. Like-for-like adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 37.2 per cent.
The broadening of strategic partnerships strengthened balance sheet and drove long-term value in addition to broadening of partnerships and monetisations to rose over Dh29.38 billion ($8 billion) to significantly strengthen balance sheet and provide long-term flexibility.
The partnerships with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québe (CDPQ) and Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) partnerships in UAE raises Dh27.17 billion ($7.4 billion) to help capture the growth potential of the wider region.
Also, the expansion of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) India partnership and new partnership with the UK’s development arm British International Investment (BII) to rose approximately Dh2.20 billion ($600 million).
DP World also announced robust cash generation and a stronger balance sheet on asset monetisations, with cash generated from operating activities increased by 20.6 per cent to a record Dh16.34 billion ($4,451 million) in 2022 compared to Dh13.55 billion in 2021 ($3.692 billion).
The leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA), on a pre-IFRS16 basis, declined to 2.7x from 3.7x in 2021 due to improved profitability and lower net debt. On a post-IFRS16 basis, net leverage stands at 3.0 times compared to 4.2 times in FY2021.
DP World’s credit rating improved by one notch by Moody’s to Baa2 with Stable Outlook on improved financial performance and a stronger balance sheet. Fitch credit rating improved to Positive outlook with BBB- rating.
DP World is committed to a strong investment grade rating in the medium term.
In terms of felective investment in key growth markets, the capital expenditure of Dh6.29 billion ($1.715 billion) compared to Dh5.11 billion ($1.393 billion in 2021) was invested across the existing portfolio.
Capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is for approximately Dh6.24 billion ($1.7 billion) to be invested in the UAE, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), London Gateway (United Kingdom), Dakar (Senegal), Banana (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Callao (Peru) and DPW Logistics (South Africa).
DP World enhanced revenues through transformation of business to drive revenue synergies and long-term relationships with cargo owners. The enhanced logistics portfolio offers value-add capabilities in fast-growing markets and verticals.
DP World said that it aims to deliver supply chain solutions to cargo owners by leveraging its best-in-class infrastructure across logistics, ports and terminals, marine services and digital.
The company announced that it is committed to transition to net zero in line with the UAE 2050 Initiative as decarbonisation remains a core focus. DP World is committed to investing more than Dh1.83 billion ($500 million) to reduce CO2 emissions by 700k tonnes in the next five years.
DP World was recognised as a top performer by Sustainalytics, and achieved A- (Leadership) rating by CDP Climate Change.
DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: "We are pleased to announce that DP World achieved record results in 2022, with our adjusted EBITDA rising by 31 per cent to exceed Dh18.41 billion ($5 billion). Our continued focus on high-margin cargo and end-to-end supply chain solutions is the key driver of these results, and we believe this strategy will continue to yield sustainable returns over the long term."
“In 2022, we focused on strengthening the balance sheet and raised over AED29,38 billion ($8 billion) through asset monetisations. This programme and new partnerships will allow us to continue to drive growth in our portfolio. Furthermore, the fresh capital also provides capacity and flexibility to invest in key growth markets while maintaining an investment grade rating. ” — Wam
Khaled Al Hammadi to lead CBD's retail banking programme as general manager of Personal Banking Group; Sultan Al Mahmood to oversee all aspects of CBD Human Resources function
Dh8.1 billion value of underwritten exposure in 2022, a 45 per cent surge compared to 2021; Facilitated and protected non-oil exports to 106 countries in 2022, compared to 92 in 2021
The Gold Manufacturers, Gold Bullion and Refinery Group as well as the Gold Designers Business Groups will serve as a platform for members to advocate for policy changes beneficial to Dubai’s gold industry and drive the competitiveness of the market
The programme now has strategic partners in 29 global hubs in over 45 countries worldwide, offering customised benefits for its members to reduce costs, save time, remove trade barriers, unlock multimodal trade, smooth the overall trade journey for traders and facilitate access to global markets
Developer unveils iconic luxury seafront residential tower Mar Casa featuring exceptional amenities, smart and sustainable infrastructure and iconic architecture that seamlessly blends the beauty of the sea with a modern metropolis at Dubai Maritime City
The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025
The initiative represents a significant investment in CBD's employees, fuelling their potential to drive change and shape the digital banking landscape
Emirates NBD Securities is among the first in the region to fully integrate with the DFM application to offer end-to-end digital investor onboarding