DP World posts 58.9%revenue growth in 2022

The company reported that containerised revenue increased by 12.1 per cent, driven by higher demand for ancillary container services while like-for-like non-containerised revenue is up 18.3 per cent

By Wam Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:59 PM

DP World Limited on Thursday announced that its annual revenue surged 58.9 per cent on reported basis to Dh62.89 billion ($17.12 billion) last year due to acquisitions and solid performance of Ports and Terminals, and Marine Services.

In a statement to Emirates News Agency (Wam), DP World announced that revenue increased by Dh23.31 billion ($6.349 billion) to Dh62.89 billion ($17.127 billion).

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 31 per cent to Dh18.41 billion ($5.014 billion) with adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.3 per cent.

The company reported that containerised revenue increased by 12.1 per cent, driven by higher demand for ancillary container services. Like-for-like non-containerised revenue is up 18.3 per cent, with a strong performance from “Unifeeder” due to improved average freight rates.

DP World also reported that Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31 per cent to Dh18.41 billion ($5.014 billion) on strong revenue growth, and EBITDA margin for the year stood at 29.3 per cent. Like-for-like adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 37.2 per cent.

The broadening of strategic partnerships strengthened balance sheet and drove long-term value in addition to broadening of partnerships and monetisations to rose over Dh29.38 billion ($8 billion) to significantly strengthen balance sheet and provide long-term flexibility.

The partnerships with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québe (CDPQ) and Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) partnerships in UAE raises Dh27.17 billion ($7.4 billion) to help capture the growth potential of the wider region.

Also, the expansion of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) India partnership and new partnership with the UK’s development arm British International Investment (BII) to rose approximately Dh2.20 billion ($600 million).

DP World also announced robust cash generation and a stronger balance sheet on asset monetisations, with cash generated from operating activities increased by 20.6 per cent to a record Dh16.34 billion ($4,451 million) in 2022 compared to Dh13.55 billion in 2021 ($3.692 billion).

The leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA), on a pre-IFRS16 basis, declined to 2.7x from 3.7x in 2021 due to improved profitability and lower net debt. On a post-IFRS16 basis, net leverage stands at 3.0 times compared to 4.2 times in FY2021.

DP World’s credit rating improved by one notch by Moody’s to Baa2 with Stable Outlook on improved financial performance and a stronger balance sheet. Fitch credit rating improved to Positive outlook with BBB- rating.

DP World is committed to a strong investment grade rating in the medium term.

In terms of felective investment in key growth markets, the capital expenditure of Dh6.29 billion ($1.715 billion) compared to Dh5.11 billion ($1.393 billion in 2021) was invested across the existing portfolio.

Capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is for approximately Dh6.24 billion ($1.7 billion) to be invested in the UAE, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), London Gateway (United Kingdom), Dakar (Senegal), Banana (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Callao (Peru) and DPW Logistics (South Africa).

DP World enhanced revenues through transformation of business to drive revenue synergies and long-term relationships with cargo owners. The enhanced logistics portfolio offers value-add capabilities in fast-growing markets and verticals.

DP World said that it aims to deliver supply chain solutions to cargo owners by leveraging its best-in-class infrastructure across logistics, ports and terminals, marine services and digital.

The company announced that it is committed to transition to net zero in line with the UAE 2050 Initiative as decarbonisation remains a core focus. DP World is committed to investing more than Dh1.83 billion ($500 million) to reduce CO2 emissions by 700k tonnes in the next five years.

DP World was recognised as a top performer by Sustainalytics, and achieved A- (Leadership) rating by CDP Climate Change.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: "We are pleased to announce that DP World achieved record results in 2022, with our adjusted EBITDA rising by 31 per cent to exceed Dh18.41 billion ($5 billion). Our continued focus on high-margin cargo and end-to-end supply chain solutions is the key driver of these results, and we believe this strategy will continue to yield sustainable returns over the long term."

“In 2022, we focused on strengthening the balance sheet and raised over AED29,38 billion ($8 billion) through asset monetisations. This programme and new partnerships will allow us to continue to drive growth in our portfolio. Furthermore, the fresh capital also provides capacity and flexibility to invest in key growth markets while maintaining an investment grade rating. ” — Wam