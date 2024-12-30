DP World, NLC boost connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh

DP World and National Logistics Corporation (NLC), the premier multimodal logistics organisation of Pakistan, have shipped more than 1,000 containers between Pakistan and Bangladesh since launching the first direct shipping route between the two countries in October, a strategic initiative that will significantly strengthen trade and regional connectivity in South Asia.

The latest shipment onboard the MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan left Karachi and is set to arrive at Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port on 11 January with a variety of goods, including industrial raw materials, agricultural products, and textile fabrics, showcasing the service’s role in supporting regional trade.

The new Pakistan-Bangladesh direct maritime link offers significant benefits to importers and exporters, including more than a 50 per cent reduction in transit times, improved connectivity by eliminating transshipment, and a more reliable competitive logistics solution. Having already completed several successful trips, the service has been warmly welcomed by business communities in both countries. This initiative marks the start of a new era in trade, driven by the joint venture between DP World and NLC, and is an essential part of a larger regional roadmap focused on growth, prosperity, and progress for the entire region.

It is part of a wider service connecting six countries, rotating between: Port Klang (Malaysia), Jebel Ali (UAE), Karachi (Pakistan), Chittagong (Bangladesh), Belawan (Indonesia), and Mundra (India). Launched on October 30, the first voyage carried 304 containers booked directly from Karachi to Chittagong. By eliminating the need for transshipment, the direct route offers a remarkably efficient 11-day transit between Karachi and Chittagong, ensuring faster delivery times and reduced logistics costs. The second service saw more than double the container load between Karachi to Chittagong, underscoring the growing demand for this service.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said: “We are committed to enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating trade growth. This new service line is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This new route, also connects to many of our regional and global routes, giving businesses and traders connectivity to all parts of our global network, enhancing their opportunities to build their business, and service new customers.”