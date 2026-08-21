DP World moves 500,000 containers across GCC by road and rail as inland network expands

DP World has moved 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across the GCC through its road and rail network since March, as cargo owners increasingly use inland routes to move goods across the region.

The company said its GCC road network now supports around 3,000 truck movements a day, with 700 trucks recently added to expand cross-border and domestic freight capacity.

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New inland corridors

DP World has opened fast-track bonded corridors linking east coast gateways directly to Jebel Ali, established a bonded corridor from Sohar in Oman and added Red Sea routing options through Jeddah Islamic Port’s South Container Terminal.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said moving half a million TEUs overland showed the scale and flexibility of the group’s network beyond its terminals.

He said the inland network gives shipping lines and cargo owners more routing options and greater certainty when moving goods across the region.

New 100,000 sqm depot in Dubai

DP World has also opened a 100,000 square meter inland empty container depot in Al Awir, Dubai, adding storage and release capacity outside Jebel Ali Port.

The facility has direct access to Emirates Road and connects logistics and industrial zones across the UAE, while also providing potential for future rail-based container movement through Etihad Rail.

The depot can handle 20, 40 and 45-foot empty containers and provides inspection, condition reporting and shipping-line inventory management services.

Raveen Guliani, COO Logistics at DP World GCC, said moving empty container storage closer to customers would reduce unnecessary trips to the port and make it easier for shipping and logistics companies to reposition equipment.

The company said the depot forms part of its wider strategy to extend its logistics offering beyond the port and give customers more integrated routing, storage and inland transport options across the region.