DP World Logistics opens new container freight station

DP World Logistics recently opened a new 6,000 square metre high-end warehouse at Container Freight Station 2 (CFS 2), offering new storage solutions for customers at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).
DP World Logistics, an integrated supply chain and logistics services provider, catering to businesses across the UAE, aims to ensure quality precision handling and fast rotation and deliveries of imports and exports throughout the Middle East and beyond.
Staying true to its goal of enabling seamless trade around the world, the company’s CFS 2 warehouse offers a total of 12,500 pallet positions using Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) racking systems, storing cargo up to 18 metres high.
On a combined plot size of 60,000 square metres, CFS 2 can handle up to 6,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per month.
The company currently operates out of six facilities in Jebel Ali, handling a combined total volume of 300,000 TEUs per annum across its three business units. Their service offerings include CFS Operations, Warehousing & Supply Chain Solutions and Freight Forwarding Operations.
Their assets, consisting of 200,000 square metres of yard operations, 35,000 square metres of cross-dock warehousing, 10,000 square metres of cold storage and 6,000 square metres of cool storage solutions, create real value for customers who aim to carry out logistics operations with maximum output and efficient use of labour.
Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World UAE and Jafza, said the new CFS 2 warehouse is yet another step in supporting our customers better, helping them explore varied business opportunities and move forward with tremendous growth potential in the region.
"As a reliable, trustworthy and time-bound logistics partner, we will continue creating a complete end-to-end logistics trade journey from and to high-growth markets for our clients,” he said.
Centrally positioned in one of the fastest developing regions of the world, DP World Logistics capitalises on DP World’s capabilities and high-end IT platforms to ensure goods are stored, distributed and delivered efficiently using a multimodal transportation model, combining port, shipping line, sea freight, air freight and trucking solutions.
“As part of DP World, a global smart trade enabler, DP World Logistics is continually on a journey of business transformation with new product innovations and developments," Bin Damithan said.
"Our shared commitment to improve end-to-end logistics performance in moving cargo around the world, underpinned by innovations in logistics-led solutions has maximised opportunities for our customers over the years," he said.
