DP World launches UAE e-invoicing solution ahead of 2027 rollout

The Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has launched a UAE e-invoicing solution after being selected by the Ministry of Finance as a pre-approved service provider to support businesses preparing for the country’s upcoming mandatory e-invoicing framework.

The UAE is set to roll out pilot phase of e-invoicing from July 1, 2026. Businesses generating annual revenues of more than Dh50 million will be required to appoint an accredited service provider by October 30, 2026, ahead of the nationwide implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in January 2027.

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DP World’s solution enables businesses to integrate e-invoicing compliance directly into their operational and financial workflows, reducing manual processes while improving speed, accuracy and traceability across transactions.

The solution will help businesses improve invoice processing cycles, strengthen reconciliation between shipments and payments and enhance end-to-end visibility across cross-border trade operations. For companies operating in complex supply chains, this translates into more predictable cash flow and more efficient trade execution.

Hosting in UAE

Dr Mohamed AbuHamra, COO – Digital Technology, DP World GCC, said: “Our role is to help customers adapt to this regulatory shift without disruption by embedding compliance into the systems they already use. For businesses, that means faster settlement cycles, fewer reconciliation gaps and better visibility across every transaction in their supply chain.”

The infrastructure is fully hosted by DP World in the UAE, ensuring that invoice data and sensitive financial information remain stored and processed in-country in line with national data sovereignty requirements.

DP World is currently onboarding customers and supporting businesses with early implementation planning to ensure a smooth transition ahead of regulatory deadlines.

By integrating e-invoicing into existing trade, logistics and financial platforms, businesses can manage documentation, customs and financial reconciliation within a single, integrated workflow. This alignment supports faster, more transparent trade operations across the UAE and strengthens connectivity across regional and global supply chains.