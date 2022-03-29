DP World launches e-commerce platform Dubuy.com in Tanzania

The UAE-based integrated energy logistics group will spend $215 million to acquire HG Storage International
Business22 hours ago
DP World has launched its wholesale e-commerce platform Dubuy.com in Tanzania today. The online marketplace will give Tanzanian businesses better access to international markets. It will also provide a more secure and reliable supply chain, through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network.
The new platform enables Tanzanian businesses to buy wholesale products across a variety of categories both domestically and abroad. Dubuy.com offers users a unique combination of advanced technology and DP World physical infrastructure – which includes the Port of Berbera in Somaliland – to solve several key challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa. This includes reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions, and safe movement of goods.
Mahmood Al Bastaki, chief operating officer of Dubai Trade World said: "Dubuy.com presents an opportunity for homegrown businesses to transform into international enterprises by providing access to new markets in Africa, the Middle East and the rest of the world. We are thrilled to continue our expansion into East Africa with our launch in Tanzania, a key strategic market given its rapidly growing economy and under-served e-commerce marketplace. It is our hope that access to these new digital tools will enable local businesses to prosper."
This latest expansion of Dubuy.com follows launches in Kenya and Rwanda last year, which created an online business community of more than 1500 active merchants. The move into Tanzania demonstrates Dubuy.com’s commitment to creating a strategic trading gateway into East Africa by working in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.
Paul Koyi, president of Tanzania Chambers of Commerce, said: "Tanzania’s Development Vision for 2025 is to have a strong, diversified, resilient and competitive economy, one which is easily and confidently able to adapt to the changing market and technological conditions of the regional and global economy. We know that exciting opportunities such as those provided by our strategic partnerships with DP World and Dubuy.com will help us drive this vision forward. Further, it will allow us to increase our country’s trading connectivity, build an easy access market for Tanzanian entrepreneurs, and help us secure long-term, sustainable growth. With our local expertise, and DP World’s global footprint and influence, we have a bright and prosperous future as part of a global market ahead of us." — business@khaleejtimes.com
The UAE-based integrated energy logistics group will spend $215 million to acquire HG Storage International
Business22 hours ago
Investments the UAE made over the last 50 years have helped build a strong track record and confidence among global foreign companies
Business1 day ago
Project Tejas of the National Skill Development Corporation of India aims to boost international mobility of India’s skilled workforce
Business1 day ago
The announcement comes as Emirati prosecutors announced in October they were investigating the firm
Business1 day ago
The new entity will be named PVR Inox Limited with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, respectively
Business2 days ago
Sanaullah Abbasi, director-general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, says 19 out of 20 cyber breaches could not have taken place if human error was eliminated or contained to an extent
Business2 days ago
More than 300 local and international jewellery and gold companies and brands took part in this year’s five-day edition
Business2 days ago
Nearly 120 delegates from different countries participated in the event
Business3 days ago