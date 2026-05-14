DP World fast-tracks $800m Tartous port overhaul to support Syria’s trade revival

Dubai-based global ports and logistics giant DP World is accelerating plans to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartous under an ambitious $800 million investment programme aimed at rebuilding the country’s trade infrastructure and restoring its role as a strategic regional maritime gateway.

The move comes as Syria intensifies efforts to revive its economy and reconnect with regional and international trade corridors after years of conflict and economic disruption.

At a high-level meeting in Dubai, Essa Kazim, chairman of DP World, and Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, chairman of Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs (GABC), reviewed progress on the redevelopment of Tartous port and discussed ways to accelerate implementation of the project.

The discussions focused on expanding infrastructure, improving cargo-handling capabilities and enhancing logistics efficiency to prepare the Mediterranean port for rising trade volumes and increased regional connectivity.

The project is being developed under a 30-year concession agreement signed between DP World and the Syrian government in July 2025.

Under the deal, DP World committed to invest $800 million to modernise Tartous port through infrastructure upgrades, expanded terminal capacity, advanced cargo-handling systems and digital technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and trade flows.

Located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartous is the country’s second-largest seaport and occupies a strategically important position linking trade routes across Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The port is expected to play a central role in restoring Syria’s regional trade connectivity while complementing existing maritime routes through the Suez Canal and the Bosporus.

Officials said the redevelopment would significantly enhance the port’s ability to handle containers, general cargo, breakbulk shipments and roll-on/roll-off traffic, helping Syria rebuild commercial supply chains and attract greater regional trade activity.

Essa Kazim said the project represented a strategic step towards revitalising Syria’s maritime sector and supporting long-term economic recovery.

“DP World is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the development of Syria’s maritime sector through the modernisation of Tartous port in line with the highest international operational standards,” Kazim said.

“Our discussions focused on accelerating implementation, boosting the port’s role in driving trade and strengthening Syria’s trade links with regional and international markets.”

Kazim added that modernising Tartous would help restore key regional trade corridors, facilitate cargo movement and stimulate broader economic activity linked to reconstruction and industrial recovery.

Rizwan Soomar, chief executive officer and managing director for Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt at DP World, described the project as a defining milestone in Syria’s economic rebuilding efforts.

“The Port of Tartous development marks a defining moment in Syria’s journey of economic recovery and modernisation of its trade infrastructure,” Soomar said.

“Our partnership with Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs presents a significant opportunity to reshape the future of trade in Syria and the wider region, while rebuilding a logistics ecosystem that supports the country’s economic growth.”

Beyond the port itself, DP World is also studying opportunities to develop logistics zones, inland freight hubs and transit corridors around Tartous to integrate Syria more effectively into regional and global supply chains.

Analysts say the investment reflects growing Gulf interest in Syria’s economic reintegration and reconstruction potential, particularly in logistics, infrastructure and trade connectivity.

The Tartous redevelopment also strengthens DP World’s expanding regional footprint as the company increasingly focuses on emerging trade corridors and strategic infrastructure assets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

With operations in more than 80 countries and handling nearly 10 per cent of global container traffic, DP World has become one of the world’s largest port operators and logistics providers.

Trade relations between the UAE and Syria have also shown strong momentum. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached a record $1.4 billion in 2025, marking an exceptional 132.4 per cent annual increase and reflecting growing economic engagement between the two nations.

Industry experts say successful redevelopment of Tartous could eventually position Syria as an important regional transit and logistics hub connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with Gulf, Asian and European markets.