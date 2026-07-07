DP World expands India coastal shipping network with new container vessel

Dubai-based ports and logistics giant adds 2,500+ TEU vessel DP World Indus to strengthen domestic maritime connectivity across India's coastline

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 11:29 AM
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DP World’s Marine Services business, Shipping Solutions, has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of DP World Indus, a container vessel with a capacity of over 2,500 TEUs to supporting domestic coastal trade across India.

The addition of DP World Indus further strengthens Shipping Solutions’ coastal shipping capabilities in India, enhancing its ability to provide efficient, and sustainable cargo transportation between key Indian ports.

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By supporting the movement of cargo via coastal shipping, the vessel helps reduce pressure on road networks while contributing to more resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains.

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DP World’s Shipping Solutions coastal network in India currently spans 14 ports and maintains a dedicated fleet of 10 vessels. In 2025, the business handled more than 473,000 TEUs through its coastal shipping operations.

The vessel’s maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, operated by DP World, marks another milestone in the company's strategy to strengthen trade connectivity through greater integration between its ports and marine services businesses.

Significant opportunity

Ganesh Raj, global chief operating officer, Marine Services, DP World, said India’s coastal shipping sector presents a significant opportunity to improve supply chain efficiency and support sustainable economic growth.

“We documented this opportunity gap in our ‘Enhancing India’s Ship Registry: Pathways to Global Competitiveness’ report in 2025, and the acquisition of India-flagged DP World Indus, reflects our commitment to strengthening domestic maritime connectivity and providing customers with reliable, high-quality services that connect businesses and markets across the country.”

Coastal shipping plays an increasingly important role in enhancing multimodal transport networks, reducing carbon emissions, and improving cargo movement efficiency.

The acquisition aligns with DP World's broader strategy to support India’s trade and logistics ecosystem through continued investment in maritime infrastructure, ports, logistics services, and supply chain solutions.

Last year, in further support of this, DP World's Shipping Solutions also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFC), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to collaborate on developing and scaling sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across the country.


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