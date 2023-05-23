DP World completes Dh954m Vancouver port expansion

Newly expanded terminal can now handle 1.5 million TEUs a year

DP World Vancouver handles one in every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods outside of North America. — Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

by Issac John Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 4:34 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 4:35 PM

DP World announced on Tuesday the completion of its Dh954 million Centerm Expansion Project in Vancouver that seeks to increase throughput by 60 per cent and position British Columbia as a leader in sustainable trade.

As Canada’s gateway to over 170 trading economies around the world, DP World Vancouver handles one in every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods outside of North America. This enables the trade of approximately $305 billion in goods, while the port’s activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada, the global trade enabler and ports operator said.

The newly-expanded terminal can now handle 1.5 million TEUs a year, compared to 900,000 TEUs previously, while adding 15 per cent to the terminal’s overall footprint.

The project reduces the terminal’s environmental impact by adding capacity for container ships to connect to electrical shore power and converting its diesel yard cranes to electric. It further reduces greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating wait times for vehicles at train crossings, DP World said.

“This expansion represents a significant investment in the future of international trade, and we are honoured to continue to play a vital role in connecting Canadian businesses to markets around the world, while contributing to sustainable economic growth and prosperity for all,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, said. The expansion was completed by Centennial Expansion Partners.

The completion of the Centerm project at DP World Vancouver coincided with the 100th anniversary of the port’s marine terminal operations. — Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The completion of the Centerm project at DP World Vancouver coincided with the 100th anniversary of the port’s marine terminal operations. “The 100th anniversary of terminal operations on the west coast is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Canada’s rich maritime and port history and look ahead to a future that includes DP World’s industry-leading technology and innovation in supply chains. It’s also a chance for us, along with our employees and partners, to celebrate a responsible, sustainable, strategic approach to managing Canada’s network of ports and terminals,” said Sulayem.

The Dubai-based global ports operator, which has committed to investing $500 million globally over the next five years to help cut its carbon emissions by 700,000 tonnes to become a net-zero carbon enterprise by 2050, said along with its partners, it is making the global supply chain more resilient, establishing Canada’s leadership in sustainable trade and exporting Canadian goods to global markets.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority also completed the South Shore Access Project earlier this month in partnership with the Government of Canada and with funding from the National Trade Corridors Fund. The final part of the South Shore Access Project, including upgrades to Waterfront Road and the removal of road and rail conflicts in the area to connect terminals directly to the Trans-Canada Highway are now complete.

“Expanding the footprint of the Centerm container terminal and improving road and rail links in the area will increase container trade capacity and resiliency at the Port of Vancouver in the near term,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.