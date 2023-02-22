DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trade

The SeaRates platform will enable CCCSA’s customers to monitor the status and movement details of a container at any point during its journey

Murat Seitpesinov, chairman of the Integral Petroleum Group; and Mike Bhaskaran, group chief technology officer, Digital Technology, DP World; signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:59 PM

DP World has signed a cooperation agreement with the Caspian Containers Company SA (CCCSA) to help digitise trade across the Greater Caspian Region and parts of Africa, by using innovative technology to enable the booking and tracking of shipments at the click of a button.

Through the implementation of DP World’s SeaRates, a digital platform that allows the process of identifying and booking cargo routes to take place in seconds, cargo owners will be able to compare quotes from multiple providers and make informed decisions on the optimal route for their shipments.

Serving as a ‘digital freight forwarder’, the SeaRates platform will enable CCCSA’s customers to monitor the status and movement details of a container at any point during its journey, allowing full visibility as well as the efficient movement of items from A to B.

In addition to supporting the digitising of trade, the partnership will further strengthen ties in the two growing markets of the Greater Caspian Region and Africa. The particular focus will seek to attract customers for project cargo shipments in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, as well as Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Kenya in Africa.

The lack of standardisation in many Greater Caspian and African countries when it comes to transportation and logistics has made it difficult for customers to compare prices and services from different providers. As a result of the partnership with DP World’s SeaRates, CCCSA’s customers will be able to compare quotes from multiple providers and make informed decisions in minutes.

Mike Bhaskaran, group chief technology officer, Digital Technology, DP World, said there is a great opportunity to enable further development of the Greater Caspian Region and Africa’s trade routes to unlock more economic benefits.

"The digitising of the supply chain will help us do this, with innovative technology such as SeaRates enabling cargo owners to find the most efficient routes to transport their goods via an online platform. As a technology leader in the supply chain and logistics space, we are proud of the role that we can play when it comes to providing digital products for all stakeholders in the value chain, and we look forward to building on the relationship we have with the Caspian Containers Company to facilitate the flow of trade,”

Murat Seitpesinov, chairman of the Integral Petroleum Group, said: “As one of the leading players in commodity trading, logistics, and related digital projects in the Greater Caspian Region, Integral Group is excited to partner with DP World, the leading global port operator and logistics integrator. This cooperation will drive adoption of innovative logistics solutions and digital technologies as well as facilitate trade in two regions with the highest growth potential in the World -- the Greater Caspian Region and Africa.”

Customers simply input the place of loading and required destination. SeaRates then offers the most streamlined way of making that delivery from its network of freight forwarders. It provides multiple shipment options to customers to enable them to check vessel schedules and track their shipments once the booking is made, all in one digital platform. If rates are not immediately available, SeaRates connects to Cargoes Logistics, a digital solution, providing access to instant online cargo booking, to work on a tailormade quote based on DP World-owned assets being used to ship a container.

— business@khaleejtimes.com