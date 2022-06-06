DP World appoints Sir Tim Clark and two others as non-executive directors

Mon 6 Jun 2022

DP World Limited on Monday announced the appointment of independent non-executive directors Sir Tim Clark, Ms Phumzile Langeni and Vijay Malhotra with effect from June 1, 2022.

Sir Tim Clark has been president of Emirates airlines since January 2003 and is also chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation. He was the managing director of Sri Lankan Airlines until 2008 and has been in the civil aviation business for his whole professional career, having joined British Caledonian in 1972.

Ms Phumzile Langeni is the co-founder and executive chairman of Afropulse Group (Pty) Ltd, South Africa. She was appointed by President Ramaphosa of South Africa as a special investment envoy and served as the deputy chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council on Investments and is deputy chairman of Imperial Logistics.

Vijay Malhotra has served as chairman of KPMG Lower Gulf network until 2019. He is a member of the board of governors of Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Dubai, the non-executive chairman of DP World Financial Services Limited, and a member of the Audit Committee of Jashanmal Group.

Group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World Limited Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Sir Tim, Ms Langeni and Mr Malhotra to the board. They bring a great wealth of knowledge and experience and will be of great value to the organisation as we continue to drive our business forward with strong governance and sound counsel."

