DP World appoints new chairman, group CEO amid leadership changes

The new appointments will support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 3:32 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

DP World announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as Chairman of its Board of Directors and the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Essa Kazim currently serves as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman of Borse Dubai. He brings extensive experience in financial and economic affairs, having previously held senior leadership positions in several national institutions.

Recommended For You

Emirates reveals last scheduled date for UAE-Algeria flights

Emirates reveals last scheduled date for UAE-Algeria flights

Around 90% of Dubai traffic caused by work, business travel, expert says

Around 90% of Dubai traffic caused by work, business travel, expert says

China: Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

China: Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

Ramadan 2026: Sharjah announces reduced working hours for public sector employees

Ramadan 2026: Sharjah announces reduced working hours for public sector employees

T20 World Cup video with Indian vendor reselling 'unused' drinks goes viral; authority clarifies

T20 World Cup video with Indian vendor reselling 'unused' drinks goes viral; authority clarifies

 

Yuvraj Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Narayan has served as Group Chief Financial Officer since 2005, contributing to the company’s financial resilience and operational efficiency.

DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.