DP World and Angolan Government sign MoU to further develop the country’s logistics sector

The kitchen showcase having its own dedicated spaces within the showrooms and designs comprise of modern, classic and contemporary styles.
Business23 hours ago
DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, and the Government of Angola, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of cooperating to further develop the country’s trade and logistics sector.
The MoU was signed in Luanda by Eugenio de Lima Fernandes, national director for Concession Economics, and Suhail Al Banna, CEO and MD, Middle East and Africa region, DP World, in the presence of Dr. Ricardo Viegas de Abreu, Angola’s Minister of Transport, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.
The MoU paves the way for the two parties to enter into formal discussions to explore cooperation in the areas of ports and terminals, special economic zones and logistics parks, cross border trade facilitation, trade finance and marine services, as well as logistics support in other commodity-based sectors.
DP World began operations at the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda on March 1, 2021 after it was awarded a 20-year concession to manage, operate and modernise the facility.
Since then, DP World Luanda has invested in new equipment and facilities, technology and the development and training of staff, as part of a $190 million initial investment to transform the terminal into a major maritime hub along the western coast of Southern Africa.
On this occasion, Angola’s Transport Minister said: “DP World is a strategic partner for the transport and logistics sector in Angola, because it brings together the professionalism and skills necessary to drive the vision of an integrated and sustainable economy, with an effective and efficient logistics chain. With this partnership, it will be possible to promote and boost Angola’s industrial development, as well as its cross-border and international trade.”
For his side, Bin Sulayem, said: “Alongside the Multipurpose Terminal, there is still tremendous opportunity to further develop and integrate the country’s logistics and trade infrastructure and unlock more economic benefits. The Angolan government has an ambitious plan for this sector, and through this MoU our primary objective is to find ways in which we can support the country to significantly maximise its strategic location and increase trade flows domestically and in the surrounding region.”
Following the implementation of the MPT’s development and modernisation plan, the teams at DP World Luanda increased operational efficiency threefold within the first six months of starting operations. The team also achieved the feat of being the first terminal in the country to handle two large vessels simultaneously.
- Wam
The kitchen showcase having its own dedicated spaces within the showrooms and designs comprise of modern, classic and contemporary styles.
Business23 hours ago
Tesla will send out a software update to the vehicles remotely and at no cost to their owners
Business1 day ago
As many as eight out of 10 respondents were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their savings
Business1 day ago
The group reported net profit of Dh1.448 billion in Q4’21, an increase of 13 per cent quarter on quarter.
Business1 day ago
Tax experts in the UAE said employees will not directly be impacted by this new taxation but there could be an indirect impact if the corporate, in a knee-jerk reaction, raise consumer prices.
Business1 day ago
According to Tax Foundation, three countries — Bangladesh, Argentina and Gibraltar – increased their corporate income tax rates while 17 countries reduced their corporate tax rates in 2021.
Business1 day ago
Tax rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 to support small businesses and startups
Business2 days ago