DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences set to open in November

Partnership between Miral and Hilton will provide more flexible and diverse hospitality options on Yas Island

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, in collaboration with Hilton, announced today that the DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, will open its doors to guests on 17 November 2021.

The serviced residences will be managed under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, offeringalternative and diverse accommodation facilities to guests visiting Yas Island,especially business travellers and larger families.

The 156 apartments will provide guests with more space and a range of studio, one, two and three-bedroom accommodation options featuring full amenities.

It will also include in-room kitchenettes, as well as recreation and leisure facilities, including a gym and swimming pool.

Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said, “We’re proud to be bringing the DoubleTree by Hilton brand to Yas Island. This important addition to our world-class portfolio is a testament to achieving our vision for Yas Island to be positioned as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure, and business.

"We look forward to welcoming guests later this year and are incredibly proud of our partnership with Hilton, that has helped us diversify the hospitality offering on Yas Island with the addition of three unique hotels.”

The DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences is part of a wider strategic partnership between Miral and Hilton.

The collaboration has also brought the Curio Collection by Hilton brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time to manage The WB Abu Dhabi hotel, which is set to open on 11 November this year.

In addition, the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel, located within the upcoming Yas Bay Waterfront, opened in February 2021.

Commenting on the opening, Matthew Mullan, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi said, “We are delighted to open the doors to DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences. The opening of the property is yet another successful milestone for us, representing an integral part of the continued development of Yas Island. We look forward to guests experiencing our signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, exemplary facilities and caring service throughout their stay.”

Located in the heart of Yas Island, the DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences is within close proximity to the Island’s award-winning and immersive attractions and experiences, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, as well as numerous world-class F&B outlets on the Island and the upcoming The WB Abu Dhabi hotel.