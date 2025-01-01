Double win for Fajar Realty CEO Kiran Khawaja

Kiran Khawaja, CEO FajarRealty, was awarded at the Arabian Best of Best Awards, which were recently held in Dubai.

She was awarded as the “Best Real Estate Agency Value for Money” in this prestigious award show.

The Arabian Best of Best Awards recognise and reward the best performers in the Arabian region. Business tycoons from a plethora of categories like professional business services, technology, real estate, travel & tourism, beauty, cosmetics, construction, robotics, automation, and other industries walked away with the coveted awards. Kiran Khawaja also walked away with the Best Real Estate Agent (Dubai) award 2024-2025, which was presented by the International Property Awards. Speaking to the media after winning the award, Kiran said, “I am really happy and elated to have won this award. It is a great privilege to be recognised as ‘Best Real Estate Agency-Value for Money’ and Best Real Estate Agent (Dubai) award at these award shows. I am proud of the impact I have been able to make in the Emirates, and Dubai in particular, which is the major hub for international trade and investment with a booming real estate market.”

Kiran has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 18-year journey. She received the ‘Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders from Pakistan 2023’ and the much-coveted ‘Being she Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023.’ FajarRealty also secured severeal honours such as the ‘DAMAC Top Performing Agency,’ ‘Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023,’ and the ‘Emaar Token of Appreciation Award.’ Additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.