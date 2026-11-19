The US dollar index edged down on Thursday after a seven-session winning streak but remained underpinned by hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official that reinforced the case for further rate hikes.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller called for a more aggressive response to inflation, while minutes of the central bank's October 27 to 28 meeting showed policymakers increasingly concerned that additional tightening might be needed.

The dollar rally started on November 10 when hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered expectations that the Fed would raise borrowing costs next month.

The dollar index this week reached its highest level since April 2, 2025, when US President Donald Trump revealed a sweeping tariff package, triggering a selloff in US assets.

It was last down 0.05% at 103.73, after reaching 103.97.

Barclays analysts said fiscal stimulus and strong AI-related capital spending point to a resilient US economy, a wider output gap and higher-for-longer interest rates, all supportive of dollar strength.

The dollar's gains have come despite a selloff in technology shares.

"First, the market has also repriced a more hawkish Fed given recent commentary pushing the interest rate differential wider, but the dollar seems to be overshooting this move," said George Saravelos, global head of forex strategy at Deutsche Bank, explaining the recent rise.

"Second, and more intriguingly, foreigners have been very aggressive buyers of US equities even as the stock market has tumbled," he added.

A Deutsche Bank tracker following more than 100 foreign-domiciled exchange-traded funds showed large dip-buying of US stocks by foreigners over the last two weeks, the biggest buying spree so far this year.

Such a move reinforces the view that the dollar has been supported by investor flows into US equities.

Shares in Nvidia fell overnight even after the chip bellwether beat revenue and guidance forecasts, amid uncertainty caused by co-founder Jensen Huang's sudden departure as CEO last week following his admission of extramarital affairs.

Safe haven flows boost yen

The dollar was up 0.25% to 159.75 yen, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Analysts said that a further selloff in AI-linked assets could support the yen through safe-haven buying and repatriation flows, with the impact likely to be more pronounced against other currencies than against the dollar.

According to Barclays estimates, a 10% decline in the SP 500 from its peak could push dollar/yen towards 155, while a 20% decline could pressure it towards 152.

The euro was up 0.34% versus the Japanese currency at 175.43, after falling about 1.5% since late last week.

The Aussie dropped as low as $0.6662 for the first time since January. Australia's employment fell for a second straight month in October and the jobless rate climbed to a five-year high, bolstering the view that rates have likely peaked.

Following the data, UBS economist George Tharenou brought forward his forecast for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut to August next year from November, and extended the easing cycle to three cuts from two, citing elevated inflation and a deterioration in the labour and housing markets.