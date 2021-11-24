DNI takes over Global Choice medical insurance portfolio of Generali Global Health

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, chief executive officer, DNI. — Supplied Photo

The company ensures seamless integration of benefits for partners and promises to maintain the high level of quality services for customers.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 6:15 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 6:17 PM

Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE, has partnered with Munich Re to take over the Global Choice medical portfolio of Generali Global Health (GGH), an international health insurance provider. The Global Choice policy serves as one of the most comprehensive financial protection coverage for medical treatment in the Middle East market, offering numerous benefits and thus ensuring the customer's peace of mind.

Munich Re has taken over the reinsurance of the Global Choice policies since July 2021. DNI and Munich Re will maintain the existing policy benefits and terms and conditions of Global Choice. DNI is committed to preserving the high quality of service GGH initiated, which has reinforced the policy's popularity, as evidenced by the high renewal retention rate.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, chief executive officer, DNI, said: "We are delighted to officially announce the takeover of the GGH portfolio in collaboration with Munich Re. This exciting new collaboration affirms our commitment to continuously provide the same level of benefits and enhanced quality services to our clients and existing policyholders. We are dedicated to working with and strengthening our relationship with our partners to ensure seamless integration, giving customers peace of mind that they will not only continue to enjoy the benefits of GGH but take advantage of the combined expertise that DNI and Munich Re have to offer on the international medical front.”

To ensure seamless operations following the takeover, DNI has continued working with MedNet as the third-party administrator owing to their familiarity with the scheme benefits from having serviced the members in the past. The process will continue under the new partnership with Munich Re. The international network direct billing facilities previously through GGH will now be offered through the MedNet Global Network, and customers will receive the Global network details upon renewal.

Dr Frank Mayer, chief executive officer, Munich Re: "DNI has been a trusted partner, and we are eager to work together and continue to expand our portfolio of services in the coming years. We believe that, together, we are in the best position to cultivate an even stronger and more comprehensive ecosystem that will allow us to serve our customers and partners better."

— business@khaleejtimes.com