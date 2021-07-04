Dnata expects over 6,300 flights during June to August

Dnata expects busy summer months ahead at Dubai International airport.

Dnata, which provides aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services at Dubai airports, on Sunday said it expects busy summer months ahead at Dubai International (DXB).

During June, July and August, dnata expects to handle over 6,300 flights in Dubai from around the world. This volume means dnata teams at DXB will handle a flight every 21 minutes, on average.

It said 8,500 staff will provide service and safety to 85 airlines and their passengers across three terminals, including Terminal 1 that has recently reopened to accommodate the anticipated growth in demand for travel. The people resources required for a turnaround varies. A Boeing 737 takes 16 people, while the A380 superjumbo requires at least 52 people.

As restrictions ease and countries open up for international travel, airlines gradually expand their operations and network globally.

"Although it may take longer than originally predicted, we have no doubts that international travel will return. People will travel to see their friends and families for the first time in years, businesses will once again meet across borders to collaborate, and explorers will return to discovering the world. With our dedicated team, we are prepared to help all individuals and businesses safely reconnect across the world through Dubai and our other hubs by consistently delivering best-in-class services for them at every stage of their journey," said Jaffar Dawood, senior vice-president for DXB airline services of dnata.

Dnata's announcement comes after Dubai carrier Emirates announced last week that it expects more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through Terminal 3 at DXB on more than 1,600 flights. The busiest day for the airline was July 2-3 and the next would be July 9-10. The high passenger traffic is expected to run till July 12.

In addition, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, marhaba, has reopened four airport lounges at DXB, offering touchless payment options and frequently undergo increased cleaning and sanitisation with a specific focus on high-touch surfaces.

