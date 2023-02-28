DMCC launches sales for SO/ branded residential units at flagship Uptown Tower

‘SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences’ offers 227 signature properties now available on the upper-most floors

The 340-metre-tall, or 81 storey, Uptown Tower will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 4:13 PM

DMCC – Dubai’s flagship free zone authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the launch of residential units at its latest flagship development, Uptown Tower. ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences’ includes 227 signature branded residences on the top 28 floors.

DMCC has awarded luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty exclusivity to lead the sales of the 227 ultra-exclusive branded residences.

SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences by Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, are available in a range of layouts, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes and penthouses. With all units featuring the signature ‘French glamour’ and modern elegance that comes with all SO/ branded properties, SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences represent the pinnacle of living at the heart of new Dubai.

Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built within the Uptown Dubai district, which forms a core part of SO/ Uptown Tower’s compelling proposition. As such, residents at SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences will avail of a full suite of premium commercial, residential and recreational areas.

Residents will have access to an indoor pool, SO/ FIT Gym, SO/ Kids Club, sky lounge, and a multi-purpose hall that also serves as a private cinema. They will enjoy a range of high-end amenities and benefits, including preferred business set-up rates with DMCC and eligibility for “Diamond” membership status, the highest tier of the Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme which provides VVIP status at the global level.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC, said: “The launch of our SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences is an extension of our world-class record and represents the next step on this journey, offering a prime destination for businesses and residents to experience all that Dubai has to offer. As global businesses increasingly turn to Dubai to access some of the world’s fastest growing markets, we anticipate high demand from both local residents looking for a new premium home, and international investors looking for new opportunities in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.”

The 340-metre-tall, or 81 storey, Uptown Tower will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel – ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’. Uptown Tower’s 22 floors of Grade A commercial office space were fully pre-leased ahead of the tower’s launch.

As part of the Uptown Dubai district, Uptown Tower will be one of two high-rise mixed-use towers and seven residential, commercial and hospitality mid-rise towers, arrayed around The Plaza. Construction on the next phase of Uptown Dubai is under way.