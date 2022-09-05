Dubai unveils one of world’s largest flawless pink diamonds

The 11.15 carat Williamson Pink Star diamond is expected to fetch over $21 million at an auction in Hong Kong in October

The Williamson Pink Star diamond at DMCC. — Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 9:18 PM

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) hosted the unveiling of one of the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds – the "Williamson Pink Star" – at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) on Monday.

The 11.15 carat flawless pink diamond started its roadshow in Dubai, and will travel to Singapore and Taipei, before being offered by Sotheby’s at a single-lot auction in Hong Kong in October. Expected to fetch over $21 million, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has the potential to set a new price per carat record given its incredible purity.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "From announcing the UAE as the world’s largest rough diamond trade hub to posting record-breaking diamond trade figures for the first half of the year, 2022 has been a monumental year for Dubai’s diamond story. Sotheby’s hosting the first unveiling of such an exceptional pink diamond at the Dubai Diamond Exchange is yet another demonstration of Dubai’s significant role in the global diamond industry."

Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia, commented: "The discovery of a gem-quality pink diamond of any size is an extremely rare occurrence. Driven by a limited supply and rising demand, prices for top-quality large pink diamonds over 5 carats have increased exponentially over the past decade, serendipitously setting the scene for the appearance now of this one-of-a-kind stone."

