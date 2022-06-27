DMCC hosts Made for Trade Live roadshow in Poland

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC.

DMCC has successfully concluded its first Made for Trade Live Roadshow in Warsaw, Poland, where it highlighted the benefits of doing business in Dubai for Polish companies looking to expand internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives address over 139 representatives of Polish businesses from a range of sectors. Speakers and delegates discussed the strategic geographic location and commercial appeal of Dubai and the ease of doing business in DMCC, which is the fastest growing and most interconnected free zone in the world. The discussions also focused on opportunities for the UAE and Poland to enhance bilateral trade and business relations.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: "Facilitating trade, removing barriers to entry and unlocking new business opportunities are critical components of DMCC’s mandate. Through these roadshows, we showcase the unparalleled potential that DMCC has to offer for businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai. While the UAE is already Poland’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, there is still a lot more we can do together by supporting exporters and businesses in both countries. DMCC’s first official visit to Poland was extremely successful, and we are looking forward to working even closer together in the years ahead."

Held in partnership with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, the full capacity Made for Trade Live event demonstrated DMCC’s deep commitment to businesses in the region and underlined its focus on strengthening trade relations with Poland across a range of sectors.

As part of its visit to Poland, DMCC also held discussions with several businesses and trade associations to enhance collaboration in areas such as technology, telecommunications and financial institutions.

Krzysztof Drynda, Chairman, Polish Investment and Trade Agency, said, "DMCC has become a critical connection point for business and trade between the UAE and Poland, and we are delighted to have partnered together to facilitate knowledge exchange and connect the two countries’ business communities. We look forward to exploring the many areas of potential collaboration and exciting business opportunities between Poland, Dubai and DMCC."

DMCC’s Made for Trade Live series plays a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). DMCC attracted a record-breaking 2,485 new companies to the free zone in 2021 and reported the highest first quarter of 2022 of company registrations since inception, bringing the total number of member businesses to over 21,000. — Wam