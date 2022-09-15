DMCC Free Zone sees surge in Chinese companies

The Consumer Prices Index slowed to 9.9 per cent in August, the Office of National Statistics said. CPI for July had stood at 10.1 per cent, the highest level since 1982, fuelled by surging domestic energy bills and soaring food prices
DMCC — the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise — has announced a doubling of Chinese companies in its Free Zone, and adding on average more than two Chinese companies a week.
Today, DMCC is home to 703 Chinese businesses, representing nearly 12 per cent of the Chinese companies in the UAE. This growth is underpinned by a long-standing diplomatic and economic relationship between the UAE and China.
DMCC has played a vital role in strengthening the UAE–China trade relations and in enhancing the presence of Chinese companies in Dubai. Since its establishment, DMCC has signed a wide range of agreements with public and private entities in China to boost the bilateral trade relationship, and hosted roadshows and webinars to facilitate the international expansion of Chinese companies.
DMCC has created an integrated infrastructure that caters to the Chinese business community, including the establishment of the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC in 2017 to aid Chinese companies wanting to set up a company in Dubai. In addition, DMCC’s website was also launched in Mandarin to further increase the ease of doing business in Dubai. In 2020, a China Service Centre opened its doors in Almas Tower, DMCC’s headquarter, with Mandarin onboarding support across all client touchpoints, while a representative office in Shenzhen was inaugurated to bring DMCC to the doorstep of Chinese businesses.
Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “China has always been a significant market for DMCC. It is the largest economy in Asia and the second largest in the world, and the biggest trading partner for the UAE. There are more than 6,000 Chinese companies in the UAE and DMCC is proud to be home to 12per cent of them. Combined with the leading business ecosystem, infrastructure and facilities on offer at DMCC, Dubai’s strategic location provides us with a significant competitive advantage when it comes to supporting the international expansion of Chinese businesses.”
The UAE and China have historically shared great diplomatic and economic relations, working closely towards mutual goals and principles.
The UAE is China’s biggest trading partner in the Arab World. In 2021, China also ranked first as the UAE’s biggest trading partner, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the UAE’s total foreign trade, and the value of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries amounted to Dh212 billion, a growth of 27per cent from 2020 and 19.8 per cent from 2019.
China remained the UAE's top trading partner during the first quarter of 2022, with bilateral trade between the two countries at Dh57 billion. The trade value is on track to expand to $200 billion by 2030.
This accelerated growth is in part due to the UAE being among the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative and the comprehensive strategic partnership. As a result, the UAE is now the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East and more than 60 per cent of China's trade in the region now transits through the UAE.
The Al Raha Lofts 1 project provides around 164 residential units, while the Al Raha Lofts 2 adds nearly 110 residential units within the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi
The Paris-based institution said demand growth is being stymied by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and slowing OECD economies
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the fund’s executive board members were “very positive” about the proposed “food shock window” when they met informally on Monday
Average rents in Dubai surged year-on-year to 24.8 per cent in August 2022, up from 23.7 per cent a month earlier, according to CBRE data
The dollar, which had earlier this week fallen against its major rivals in anticipation of slowing inflation, surged in early Asian trade.
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.