DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse launched to drive Web3 engagement

DMCC, the international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has launched the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, representing a landmark application of the technology for one of the world’s leading Web3 ecosystems.

Developed with Infinite Reality, the Metaverse will feature engaging gamified zones and allow users to interact directly with the DMCC Crypto Centre team. Additionally, users will have access to dedicated service clinics covering essential areas such as banking, compliance and insurance.