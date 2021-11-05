DMCC, Colombia can work in blockchain and crypto space

Ahmed bin Sulayem and Iván Duque Márquez addressed a senior delegation of Colombian ministers and 50 Colombian business leaders, to discuss advancing bilateral trade between Dubai and Colombia. — Supplied photo

The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterpart.

by Staff Reporter Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:54 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:56 PM

The DMCC welcomed Iván Duque Márquez, the President of Colombia, along with a senior delegation of Colombian ministers and 50 Colombian business leaders, to discuss advancing bilateral trade between Dubai and Colombia.

The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterparts, as well as Colombian business leaders already based in Dubai.

The event promoted collaboration on enhancing trade opportunities between the two countries. Colombia is a key market for DMCC given the country’s deep experience within the coffee industry – Colombian coffee exports amount to over 780 million kg per year. Throughout the networking event, many Colombian business expressed interest in the DMCC Coffee Centre, with DMCC highlighting the benefits of using its services for the roasting, packaging, testing and global distribution of coffee. DMCC is fast becoming a major hub for Latin American companies looking to expand in the region and access global markets. Particularly relevant to the Colombian market, DMCC recently announced plans to launch a state-of-the-art DMCC Cacao Centre as part of its vision to broaden the range of commodities it caters to. DMCC also recently announced the expansion of its Coffee Centre, tripling capacity to keep up with growing global demand.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC, said: It was an honour to host President Iván Duque Márquez in Dubai while exploring the huge potential that Colombia represents.”

Márquez spoke of the immense scope for Dubai and Colombia to collaborate commercially, especially given the country’s key exports of coffee, spices, precious stones, fruits and flowers.

“There is a real opportunity to work together in the crypto and blockchain space, with the DMCC Crypto Centre being the perfect launch pad for innovative Colombian enterprises seeking global expansion,” added Sulayem.

“The event serves to show DMCC’s track record of connecting markets and driving global trade in, and through Dubai. The future is exciting, and we look forward to working with Colombia - the third fastest growing country in Latin America after Chile and Peru - and being a part of its next chapter of growth,” concluded Sulayem.

