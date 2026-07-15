DMCC, Botswana Stock Exchange sign pact to boost commodity trade

DMCC has signed a strategic agreement with the Botswana Stock Exchange Group (BSE) to strengthen Botswana's access to global commodity markets by connecting its commodities exchange with Dubai's international trade, finance and logistics ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding establishes Africa's first multi-commodity sister-hub trading corridor between Dubai and Gaborone, aimed at expanding trade and investment links while supporting Botswana's economic diversification strategy and increasing the global reach of its commodity exports.

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The partnership will also establish a dedicated Botswana trade presence within DMCC's commodities ecosystem and enhance cooperation across trade finance, logistics, digital infrastructure, vaulting, capacity building and knowledge exchange.

The initiative is expected to support international trade in Botswana's key exports, including diamonds, copper, coal, soda ash, critical minerals, beef and agricultural products, while improving access to global buyers, investors and Islamic finance markets.

Diamond trade to be first focus

One of the first projects under the agreement will connect the Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) with the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) through coordinated diamond tenders, creating a direct commercial link between Botswana's diamond production and Dubai, the world's largest diamond trading hub. The first tenders are expected to take place later this year.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said the partnership combines Botswana's commodity production strengths with Dubai's global trade ecosystem.

"By combining Botswana's production strengths with Dubai's world-leading trade, finance and logistics ecosystem, we can create new investment opportunities, improve access to global buyers and institutional capital, and support long-term economic growth," he said.

Expanding trade finance

The two organisations will also explore using DMCC FinX, DMCC's digital financial infrastructure platform, to improve access to trade finance through digital asset technologies, including the tokenisation of physical commodities and Shariah-compliant Islamic finance solutions.

The agreement also includes plans to develop internationally recognised commodity trading standards across Africa. Botswana's planned commodity vault in Gaborone is expected to become the first facility certified under DMCC's Global Good Delivery Standard (GGDS), supporting cross-border commodity trade and financing.