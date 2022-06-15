DMC approves number of operational controls for remotely-operated marine crafts, vessels

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 7:59 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 8:02 PM

Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, the Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced that it has amended the regulations pertaining to the registration and licensing controls for remotely-operated marine crafts and vessels, as well as their operational requirements.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: "Through the Dubai Maritime City Authority, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has been committed to developing and regulating the maritime sector in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices. This falls in line with its vision of creating a safe and sustainable maritime sector in Dubai and enhancing the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the emirate, as well as consolidating the city’s position as a world-class maritime centre."

Bin Sulayem highlighted the importance of the policies and legislations issued by the Council, which seek to implement best international practices in this field and achieve the highest levels of coordination between various local and federal government entities.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said the regulations on the registration, licensing and operations of remotely-operated marine crafts and vessels align with the directives of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

The regulations include a number of operating controls for remotely-operated marine crafts and vessels, including compliance with all treaties, regulations and laws issued by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) related to the outputs of the Maritime Safety Committee circular and its amendments, in addition to coordinating and obtaining a prior approval from the Dubai Maritime City Authority on the time and place of operation, to ensure the safety of maritime navigation within the Dubai waters, Sheikh Saeed explained.

Sheikh Saeed added that the regulations stipulate providing an inspection report and a safety certificate from an approved technical body that validates the safety of the remotely-operated marine craft or vessel during all circumstances that may lead to loss of communication and control.

The marine crafts and vessels shall also operate in accordance with best international practices and be guided by international operating codes. In addition, the operator shall provide a comprehensive risk assessment report when registering the marine craft or vessel based on the nature of operation, the size of the vessel or craft and the area of operation. The report must be approved by the Dubai Maritime City Authority, he noted.

The regulations also highlight the need to have an adequate insurance coverage to protect personnel and properties against loss and damage. The value of the coverage for a single accident should not be less than Dh10 million. Furthermore, the marine craft and vessel shall comply with all requirements and standards set by the Authority on testing and operating remotely-operated crafts or vessels.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority stressed on the need to prepare an emergency plan that details the potential risks of operating remotely-operated marine crafts and vessels, as well equipping them communication and sensor devices and day and night cameras to ensure safe operation.

Sheikh Saeed added the regulations apply to both remotely-operated marine vessels and marine crafts used in research, experiments and monitoring within specific geographic areas of the Authority. It also applies to marine crafts used to transport passengers or goods and that sail within specific water areas and shipping lines approved by the Authority. The regulations do not apply to autonomous marine devices, regardless of their dimensions and purpose of use. — business@khaleejtimes.com