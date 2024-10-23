Diwali discounts on car rentals

SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental and subscription mobility platform in the Middle East, has announced a Diwali promotion.

The special Diwali offer now starts from just Dh899/- per month for a three or six-month rental duration, with a nominal one-time downpayment fee. This deal includes comprehensive insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, vehicle replacement, and a generous mileage allowance of 3000 kms per month. To further enhance customer convenience, the offer also comes with a flexible return option, allowing users to return the car anytime without any termination charges or penalties.

In addition to these unbeatable deals, SelfDrive Mobility is offering an additional Dh50 off on Daily and Weekly rentals for bookings starting from 23rd October to 3rd November, in celebration of Diwali. This limited-time discount is the perfect opportunity for families to upgrade their mobility options and enjoy hassle-free travels during the festive season.