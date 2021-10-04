Disrupt AD funds Fashinza to start operations in UAE

The first cloud-based supply chain and product development platform for fashion industry in the ME focuses on the UAE, Kuwait, and Egypt markets in its reginal expansion plan.

Fashinza, a fashion startup platform focusing on services to apparel manufacturing industry, recently secured $20 million in series A VC funding with major investment from Abu Dhabi-based venture capital firm Disrupt AD, in addition to investments from VC partners like Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, and Tradecred.

With these series of investments, Fashinza is now set to expand in the Middle East this year with focus on the UAE, Kuwait, and Egypt offering industry players end-to-end procurement to production line solutions.

The company, which was founded by serial entrepreneurs Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Jamil Ahmad, looks forward to partnering with apparel retailers as well as commercial brands. Fashinza has invested its series A funding in two major areas that include supply chain technology and expansion of its global operations. Earlier this year, the start-up had established an office in New York City.

Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Fashinza, said: “This is the first time a cloud-based supply chain and product development platform is being offered in the Middle East market. We are growing the company in a collaborative and sustainable way. Our roster presently includes over 400 ethical production factories from India, Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. We want to open up sourcing access to these countries for brands of all sizes in the Middle East,”

Fashinza plans to make sustainable products available to brands at low costs and low MoQs. At the same time, Gupta hopes to offer other core benefits including reduced sample approval time, eight weeks average production cycle, and four times faster supplier matching and pricing.

Abhishek Sharma, co-founder and COO of Fashinza, said: “Fashinza is a powerful and versatile platform built to address and mitigate the pain points in the apparel industry. The said industry is largely fragmented, non-transparent, and rigid, and this causes delays across production schedules and delivery. Fashinza will address these issues using a single dashboard interface - cutting down inefficiency, cost overruns, and redundancies. With Fashinza, apparel sourcing will be as easy as placing an order on Amazon.”

Fashinza wants to connect more companies (especially small and medium-sized businesses) to the cloud. This cloud integration is possible via Fashinza’s signature platform. The platform, which is browser and mobile-friendly, enables seamless management of all stages of the production process. Users can track production status, monitor daily production updates, and review factory footage through the platform.

Fashinza co-founder Jamil Ahmad, said, “We are planning to set up a 15–20-member team in the UAE and we will be operative in apparel as well as home textiles market. Fashinza will also assign dedicated account managers to every brand as a standard practice, ensuring all their requirements are fulfilled with minimal hustle.”

Fashinza’s dashboard is also empowered with an in-built catalogue, which comes with 5,000+ ready designs, enabling partners to place or repeat orders with a few clicks. In addition, the dashboard helps brands to directly communicate with the on-ground teams.

Fashinza will help clothing brands with everything from designing and production to quality check and delivery, assuming end-to-end ownership for the process. Fashinza’s existing clientele includes noted brands such as Noon.com, Forever 21, and Apparel Group. Still, the start-up is eager to work with companies of all sizes, especially small and sustainable brands.

