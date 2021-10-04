Disrupt AD funds Fashinza to start operations in UAE
The first cloud-based supply chain and product development platform for fashion industry in the ME focuses on the UAE, Kuwait, and Egypt markets in its reginal expansion plan.
Fashinza, a fashion startup platform focusing on services to apparel manufacturing industry, recently secured $20 million in series A VC funding with major investment from Abu Dhabi-based venture capital firm Disrupt AD, in addition to investments from VC partners like Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, and Tradecred.
With these series of investments, Fashinza is now set to expand in the Middle East this year with focus on the UAE, Kuwait, and Egypt offering industry players end-to-end procurement to production line solutions.
The company, which was founded by serial entrepreneurs Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Jamil Ahmad, looks forward to partnering with apparel retailers as well as commercial brands. Fashinza has invested its series A funding in two major areas that include supply chain technology and expansion of its global operations. Earlier this year, the start-up had established an office in New York City.
Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Fashinza, said: “This is the first time a cloud-based supply chain and product development platform is being offered in the Middle East market. We are growing the company in a collaborative and sustainable way. Our roster presently includes over 400 ethical production factories from India, Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. We want to open up sourcing access to these countries for brands of all sizes in the Middle East,”
Fashinza plans to make sustainable products available to brands at low costs and low MoQs. At the same time, Gupta hopes to offer other core benefits including reduced sample approval time, eight weeks average production cycle, and four times faster supplier matching and pricing.
Abhishek Sharma, co-founder and COO of Fashinza, said: “Fashinza is a powerful and versatile platform built to address and mitigate the pain points in the apparel industry. The said industry is largely fragmented, non-transparent, and rigid, and this causes delays across production schedules and delivery. Fashinza will address these issues using a single dashboard interface - cutting down inefficiency, cost overruns, and redundancies. With Fashinza, apparel sourcing will be as easy as placing an order on Amazon.”
Fashinza wants to connect more companies (especially small and medium-sized businesses) to the cloud. This cloud integration is possible via Fashinza’s signature platform. The platform, which is browser and mobile-friendly, enables seamless management of all stages of the production process. Users can track production status, monitor daily production updates, and review factory footage through the platform.
Fashinza co-founder Jamil Ahmad, said, “We are planning to set up a 15–20-member team in the UAE and we will be operative in apparel as well as home textiles market. Fashinza will also assign dedicated account managers to every brand as a standard practice, ensuring all their requirements are fulfilled with minimal hustle.”
Fashinza’s dashboard is also empowered with an in-built catalogue, which comes with 5,000+ ready designs, enabling partners to place or repeat orders with a few clicks. In addition, the dashboard helps brands to directly communicate with the on-ground teams.
Fashinza will help clothing brands with everything from designing and production to quality check and delivery, assuming end-to-end ownership for the process. Fashinza’s existing clientele includes noted brands such as Noon.com, Forever 21, and Apparel Group. Still, the start-up is eager to work with companies of all sizes, especially small and sustainable brands.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
‘Energy Executive of the Year’ award...
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares October 29 as a day to...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Markets
UAE to raise around $3b via debut bonds
The first bond sale by the federal government in UAE’s 50-year... READ MORE
-
Energy
Oil spikes as Opec+ stick to output policy
Crude prices jumped by three per cent, or $2.32, to $78.17 on the New ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares Oct 29 as day to honour...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE public school students' assessment policy...
The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, ... READ MORE
-
News
ADNOC chief receives Energy Executive of the Year ...
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber thanks Sheikh Mohamed for his support. READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
The popular social media apps stop working for users worldwide READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?