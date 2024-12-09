Discover opportunities in the fastest growing economy

The Bombay Stock Exchange. — File photo

Cafemutual, a knowledge platform for financial intermediaries will organize Cafemutual India Investment Summit, an event aimed at highlighting the attractiveness of India as an investment destination.

Talking about the event, Prem Khatri, Founder & CEO, Cafemutual said, “India, with its robust economic fundamentals and commitment to reforms, is a magnet for global investors. The country is undergoing transformative changes in key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, manufacturing and renewable energy. As the world’s fifth-largest economy, India is projected to grow further with significant government initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. These programs are opening up avenues across sectors and creating a fertile ground for investment. And with the opening up of GIFT City, India has become one of the most sought-after destinations for NRIs and foreign nationals to do international transactions without worrying about compliance and local taxes.”

At this event, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, currently the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Professor at the Indian School of Business (ISB) will deliver a keynote address on India@100, Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse. He was earlier the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

The summit will also feature interesting sessions on taxation, opportunities in Indian equity markets and alternative investments and future trends in distribution business. It will host some of the best investment gurus across products – mutual funds, PMS and alternative investment funds.

Here is what you can expect from the summit:

• Understand the opportunities and challenges in the world’s fastest growing economy

• Know where the Indian economy is headed

• Get insights on policymaking that can shape the Indian economy • Understand the significance of Gift City in India • Explore opportunities for NRIs and foreign nationals in Gift City • Insights on products and offerings available at Gift City • Explore opportunities in Indian alternate industry

• Understand innovative strategies offered by Indian alternates industry