DIP Holding focuses on infrastructure upgrades, higher occupancy after listing: CEO

DIP Holding is focusing on upgrading infrastructure, increasing occupancy and attracting more subtenants within Dubai Investments Park as part of its growth plans for 2027.

Speaking in an interview, Omar AlMesmar, Chief Executive Officer of DIP Holding, said the company's immediate priority is to strengthen its existing operations.

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"Currently, we are mainly focusing on the existing Dubai Investments Park," AlMesmar said.

He explained that improving infrastructure would help the company attract additional subtenants and increase occupancy across the development.

Focus on existing operations

DIP Holding operates Dubai Investments Park, a 23-million-square-metre development that provides long-term ground leases and related services for industrial, logistics, residential and commercial activities.

AlMesmar's comments indicate that the company is prioritizing growth within its existing development.

The company's broader growth strategy includes rental repricing, increasing subleasing fees and repositioning plots for higher-value uses, according to its official statements.

AlMesmar said the company was confident in the strength of its business after more than 25 years of operations.

He described the company's development over that period as a demonstration of its resilience despite challenging market conditions.

Investor confidence

AlMesmar said investor participation in the company's public offering reflected confidence in its business model.

He noted that the offering attracted investors from local, regional and international markets, demonstrating interest in the company's long-term prospects.

The CEO also addressed the company's dividend arrangements, confirming that investors who participated in the November offering would be eligible for the dividend relating to the second half of 2026, expected to be distributed in April 2027, subject to the applicable entitlement requirements.

DFM listing

DIP Holding began trading on the Dubai Financial Market ,following a Dh1.9 billion initial public offering, the UAE's first IPO of 2026. The offering involved the sale of 20 per cent of the company's existing shares at Dh1.12 each, valuing the company at approximately Dh9.7 billion. Dubai Investments retained an 80 per cent stake following the listing.