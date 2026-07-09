Digital asset platforms broaden staking offerings amid rising demand

The race among digital asset platforms to offer staking services is accelerating as investors increasingly seek ways to generate returns on their crypto holdings beyond trading.

In the latest move, Uphold has partnered with enterprise blockchain XDC Network and institutional staking infrastructure provider Kiln to launch on-chain staking for XDC, making it one of the first major US digital asset trading venues to provide the service for the token.

The launch allows Uphold customers to stake XDC directly on-chain and earn annual rewards of up to 6%, reflecting a broader industry trend in which exchanges and custodians are expanding staking options as demand grows for passive income opportunities in digital assets.

Anthony Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Uphold, said clients had been seeking additional ways to use their XDC holdings beyond custody and trading. “Uphold clients can now earn up to 6% annual rewards on the XDC they already hold, through a straightforward on-chain staking experience inside the Uphold platform,” he said.

Johnson added that Uphold has become one of the largest custodians of XDC assets globally, serving both retail and institutional investors.

The initiative also highlights growing institutional interest in blockchain networks focused on real-world financial applications. XDC Network is designed to support trade finance and enterprise transactions, areas increasingly seen as key growth opportunities for blockchain adoption.

According to the Asian Development Bank, a global trade finance gap of around $2.5 trillion prevents many businesses involved in international supply chains from securing financing needed to complete cross-border transactions. XDC Network says blockchain-based infrastructure could help reduce inefficiencies by improving transparency, automating processes through smart contracts and connecting with existing financial systems through ISO 20022-compatible messaging standards.

Jeremy Noori, Head of Structured Products at XDC Network, said staking plays a critical role in securing blockchain networks that underpin digital financial services. “Staking is how a network earns its security and the trust that comes with it. And trust is the currency of global trade finance,” he said.

Under the partnership, XDC Network provides the underlying blockchain layer, while Kiln supplies the node infrastructure used for staking operations. Uphold delivers custody, treasury management, node validation services and access to its global customer base.

Ernest Oppetit, Chief Product Officer at Kiln, said institutional-grade infrastructure is becoming increasingly important as staking evolves into a mainstream digital asset service. “Reliable, secure infrastructure is what turns staking from a promise into something clients can trust with real capital,” he said.

The move underscores how staking is becoming a key differentiator for digital asset platforms as they seek to attract both retail and institutional investors in an increasingly competitive market.